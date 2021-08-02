The Table asked to vacate Napa's First Presbyterian Church

The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been asked to vacate its premises at Napa’s First Presbyterian Church by the end of the month.
“The Table is now homeless,” said Rhonda Simon, board member of The Table, in an interview. “To us, that’s the saddest way of putting it because we’ve fed the homeless for so many years.”
Church officials say the two organizations had grown apart in recent years.
"The operation of The Table as an independent organization is simply no longer compatible with the operation and mission of our church," said Jim Jones, elder of the church’s session — essentially a member of the governing board of the church — in recorded remarks to the congregation from July 25.
The Table, for most of its 34-year history, has operated under the church administration, though the organization hasn't given out any meals since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaders of The Table said relations with the church soured early last year in a financial dispute.
In January 2020, the organization says, it discovered $84,000 had been withdrawn by the church from a savings account it says was labeled: “The Table Investment Account,” according to a letter sent out by the organization’s board.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Jones denied there was anything improper in the withdrawal. He said in an interview the money was pulled out of the fund by the session’s financial chair to meet payroll for the church, which was facing a financial crisis near the end of 2019. The finances of the church were unclear, said Jones, because the church had been shifting from paper to digital financial records, and the church’s fiscal management at the time had been “a complete disaster," he said.
Jones said the money was in what he called “The Table fund,” an unrestricted fund controlled by the church. The fund also, he said, had not been used for 10 years, and no money had gone in or out of it.
“[The fund] could be used for general purposes on the church, the theory being if the church isn’t open, how are you going to feed the poor and hungry,” Jones said.
According to the letter sent by The Table board, however, the fund contained bequeathed money and community donations, adding up to $101,000. It was used, according to the letter, to augment the organization’s operating account when it ran short. The organization also occasionally added money to the fund to build an endowment that could sustain the organization in future years, according to the letter.
Simon said The Table board was never told about the church’s decision to tap into the fund, and would’ve never found out if someone hadn’t told them. Simon also said the board had assumed that since nobody had touched the fund for years that the money was safe where it was.
“All we tried to do for the five years we’ve been on the board is to keep the people in this community fed and to be good shepherds of the money people donated,” Simon said. “They donate thinking we’re going to spend that money on feeding the community, which is just what we have done. We always considered it to be in a restricted fund.”
The Table was already moving to separate its administration from that of the church, applying for its own 501c3 nonprofit status instead of operating under the nonprofit status of the church. That was granted in 2019, according to Simon, but the church was still administering the bank account when the $84,000 was removed.
Both organizations worked with attorneys to resolve the financial dispute, but no settlement was reached.
The church had asked The Table to prepare a lease for continued use of its space, according to The Table.
In the lease, the letter from the board says, the organization offered to let the church repay the money by reducing its rent. Simon said the lease was set up to waive rent until the money had been paid off.
The church didn't accept the repayment offer, The Table letter said, and didn’t suggest a counteroffer and asked the organization to vacate the space.
Jones said the proposal waived rent, which he said was about $3,000 a month, for The Table for the first five years of at least a 10-year tenancy. He also said the proposed lease would've given The Table complete control of the kitchen and areas used to feed clients as well as the courtyard.
Jones said the church's decision to walk away from The Table comes down to the opinion of the session, which believes the church and The Table have grown in different directions. The church is also in the process of selecting a new pastor, he said, which involves the congregation reflecting on the church’s mission in the community.
In the speech to the church’s congregation on July 25, he outlined the situation and spoke of the church’s new direction. (Pastor Joanne Martindale added that making sure the hungry in the community are fed is still a priority of the church, which will be looking at new ways to achieve that.)
“Our mission is to advance the loving ministry of Jesus Christ,” Jones said. “The Table, as an independent 501c3 corporation, is not to engage in religious activities while we wish to do so all of the time in all of the areas owned and controlled by our church.”
Simon said The Table is now looking to relocate and reopen, and the board has been overwhelmed by the support letters they’ve gotten from diners and volunteers. She added that she hopes the community will help the organization find a new location.
“As important as the food is, the gathering of the community every day, of this community, was even more important,” Simon said. It was a place, a safe place, for people not only to eat but to be together.”
Simon said she couldn’t talk about any actions The Table might take related to the funds because of ongoing legal discussions.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.