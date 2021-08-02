The Table asked to vacate Napa's First Presbyterian Church

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Jones denied there was anything improper in the withdrawal. He said in an interview the money was pulled out of the fund by the session’s financial chair to meet payroll for the church, which was facing a financial crisis near the end of 2019. The finances of the church were unclear, said Jones, because the church had been shifting from paper to digital financial records, and the church’s fiscal management at the time had been “a complete disaster," he said.

Jones said the money was in what he called “The Table fund,” an unrestricted fund controlled by the church. The fund also, he said, had not been used for 10 years, and no money had gone in or out of it.

“[The fund] could be used for general purposes on the church, the theory being if the church isn’t open, how are you going to feed the poor and hungry,” Jones said.

According to the letter sent by The Table board, however, the fund contained bequeathed money and community donations, adding up to $101,000. It was used, according to the letter, to augment the organization’s operating account when it ran short. The organization also occasionally added money to the fund to build an endowment that could sustain the organization in future years, according to the letter.