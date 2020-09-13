The train has left the station: Historic Calistoga railway car heads to museum

CALISTOGA -- After sitting idle for decades, Central Pacific Coach No. 12 was on the road again this summer.
The rare and historic railcar was carefully maneuvered out of the Calistoga Depot, its home for the past 42 years, by a crew of train preservationists, and taken to Sacramento for rehabilitation and display.
Locals and visitors will remember the car as being home of Wine Stop for more than three decades. The coach was actually built in 1869 by the Wason Manufacturing Company in Springfield, Massachusetts, and had been sitting inside the Depot since 1978.
According to Scott Inman, president of Southern Pacific Historical & Technical Society, the car is one of only two left in existence.
“It is perhaps the most culturally significant passenger car that survives in the U.S.,” he said. “Central Pacific Coach No. 12 was only one of two passenger cars which traveled in the very first transcontinental train trip across North America.”
The car was donated by the Merchant Family to the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. The Merchants purchased the Depot in 2017 and are renovating it to include a restaurant.
To get the car out of the Depot, modifications had to be made to the back wall of the building. The museum hired house movers, Inman said, who carefully lifted the car a few inches and eased it out onto I beams, then onto a large, extendable trailer, “and off they went. It was an incredible experience.”
History and preservation
The Calistoga Depot itself was built in 1868 by Sam Brannan. In October of that year, he brought the first visitors to his fancy new Calistoga resort via rail.
Central Pacific Coach No. 12 was part of the first group of Wason cars shipped for delivery to Central Pacific across the country by rail. More specifically, coaches 12 and 16 were made available by Union Pacific to the officers of the U.S. Army that attended the ceremonies at Promontory, Utah on May 10, 1869, making the completion of the first transcontinental railroad.
After the ceremonies these two cars were attached to Gov. Stanford’s special train for the return to Sacramento, Inman said.
After being retired from service, No. 12 was placed on the ground by Southern Pacific as a shed in Manteca. It was salvaged from there and brought to Calistoga.
A platform had been installed around the car so you could walk in at ground level.
For 34 years, Central Pacific Coach No. 12 was occupied by Wine Stop, run by owner Tom Pelter. In January, the shop moved across the street and is now run by Pelter’s daughter, Tara.
Inman said the rail car is in “very presentable shape. The roof and the body are in remarkable condition, and it even has its original interior paneling.”
Watch now: Napa Valley Wine Train Construction
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.