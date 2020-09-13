The train has left the station: Historic Calistoga railway car heads to museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALISTOGA -- After sitting idle for decades, Central Pacific Coach No. 12 was on the road again this summer.

The rare and historic railcar was carefully maneuvered out of the Calistoga Depot, its home for the past 42 years, by a crew of train preservationists, and taken to Sacramento for rehabilitation and display.

Locals and visitors will remember the car as being home of Wine Stop for more than three decades. The coach was actually built in 1869 by the Wason Manufacturing Company in Springfield, Massachusetts, and had been sitting inside the Depot since 1978.

According to Scott Inman, president of Southern Pacific Historical & Technical Society, the car is one of only two left in existence.

“It is perhaps the most culturally significant passenger car that survives in the U.S.,” he said. “Central Pacific Coach No. 12 was only one of two passenger cars which traveled in the very first transcontinental train trip across North America.”

The car was donated by the Merchant Family to the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. The Merchants purchased the Depot in 2017 and are renovating it to include a restaurant.