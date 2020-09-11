Theft of Nike merchandise at Napa Premium Outlets results in chase into Solano County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement chased two thieves into Solano County Thursday evening after they loaded up two bags with merchandise at the Nike Outlet at Napa Premium Outlets and fled without paying, Napa Police reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. The males filled their bags with more than $1,000 worth of goods before exiting through the stock room into a vehicle, police said.

The Napa Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle on Jameson Canyon Road near Red Top Road, but the suspects then fled onto eastbound I-80, police said.

The pursuit was terminated due to traffic conditions, police said.

Watch Now: St. Helena Hospital mobile unit COVID swabbing