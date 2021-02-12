These 2 health care giants will run California's vaccine program. What do they have to gain?

It's good that the agreements will be not-for-profit, Potter said, but there could be other benefits for the companies. One question will be whether the companies will have access to valuable data collected on those receiving vaccines, he said.

When Potter worked for insurance company Cigna he ran the company's philanthropic arm. He said much of the charitable work was designed to make the company look good.

"This is essentially buying a whole lot of goodwill with policymakers," he said. "You think in terms of PR when you're doing a lot of these kinds of things."

Goodwill with Newsom could be particularly beneficial after the pandemic as the governor tries to enact promised health care changes, Potter said. Newsom has endorsed creating a government-run health care system in California, something Blue Shield and other insurers have opposed because it threatens their business model.

Whether Blue Shield is a good fit for the job will depend on what exactly the job is, something we don't fully know without the contract, said Anthony Wright, director of consumer advocacy group Health Access. As an insurance company, Blue Shield contracts with a network of doctors and other health care providers. If that's the role it'll serve in the state's vaccination campaign, it may be a good choice, he said.