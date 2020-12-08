These California lawmakers distanced for work. Then they shared dinner at a Sacramento restaurant

California's rules for restaurants don't specify the number of households allowed at an outdoor table. Yet state health officials this fall have repeatedly recommended that people from no more than three households meet for a meal, even on a holiday.

The state has also issued guidance urging Californians against non-essential travel outside of their own region, but lawmakers who gathered from across the state in Sacramento on Monday are considered essential workers.

Sacramento isn't yet subject to the latest stay-at-home order that would ban even outside dining, but nearly 85% of Californians are as ICUs threaten to run out of capacity.

Mayes said he and his fiancée originally went to Maydoon "looking for a place to kill time" before their evening return flight, and that the others later joined the two for dinner. He said he "thought we were following all the rules because we were sitting outside."

"There's not much more to it than that," Mayes said, adding that the COVID-19 regulations have also been hard to follow.

"It has been very unclear," he said. "Legislators, just like everybody else — I don't want to start beating other people up — but they think they're very unclear."