These Deer Park residents lost not one but two family homes in the Glass Fire

They’d soon hear the worst news. “My neighborhood was the hardest hit," she said. Out of 16 homes, only one is still standing. About a dozen mobile homes, including the one where her mother lived, were also destroyed by the fire.

On top of all of that, Mutrux had limited fire insurance. “It doesn’t cover my mortgage,” which is $3,300 per month, she said. As of Tuesday, she had yet to connect with her insurer. “My adjustor seems overwhelmed. He’s going all over the state; there are so many fires.”

On Tuesday, she planned to look at houses for rent. That’s tricky because the family needs a home that can accommodate her husband and four dogs.

“Sadly, I think my mom’s going to leave and go to my sister’s in the Washington, D.C. area,” she said.

Her mom is tough, she said, but “I think she misses her beautiful things that she collected” over a lifetime. Sacks is an artist and lost most of her artwork.

“I told her you’re going to have to make new art,” said her daughter.

Mutrux still returns to Sunnyside Road regularly to leave cat food in hopes of reuniting with her cats, Lily and Sancho. She stops and plays a wooden recorder that the cats would recognize.