These 'islands' of land appear to be within the city of Napa, but they are not

The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a dozen plots of land fully or mostly enclosed by the Napa city limits nonetheless remain — legally — outside of it.

Known as “islands” or “doughnut holes,” these enclaves have remained unincorporated even as surrounding homes and streets have slowly been annexed into the city of Napa over several decades. At least 18 sites are hemmed in by city boundaries on more than half of their perimeter, and eight of those are completely surrounded by the city on all sides — including a cluster of more than 500 housing lots off West Pueblo and Linda Vista avenues, home to nearly 1,400 people.

Though their neighborhoods are often indistinguishable from city-controlled areas just a few blocks or yards away, the more than 2,100 people living in the unincorporated islands have no say in electing the Napa mayor or City Council, and authorities say they also generally pay higher fees for water, trash hauling and recycling services than city residents.