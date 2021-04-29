These Napa residents decline COVID-19 vaccine — at least for now

“This vaccine is essentially untested,” he said. In fact, “I’m concerned for everyone who’s taken it.”

Besides that, COVID-19 has a high survivability rate and he is healthy, Walter said.

“I’m in great shape, I don’t smoke, I’m not at risk,” he said.

According to him, “The devil you know is better than the devil you don’t. There’s too many firsts for this one.”

What kind of reaction is Walter getting from his friends or family about his decision?

“You’d be surprised at how many people are looking at this the same way (and) at how many people who are not signing up for this because it’s experimental,” said Walter. “This is all unchartered territory.”

A Napan named Ann, who is in her 80s, said she isn’t getting the vaccine either. Ann asked that her last name not be used because she didn’t want to embarrass people in her family by going public with her decision.

Yes, the vaccines have been approved by the FDA for emergency use, “but it’s not gone through all the steps it usually goes through,” she said.

Ann has questions about these new vaccines.