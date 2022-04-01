These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. What happened?

Most local homeowners, or would-be homeowners, know it’s a seller’s market out there. Multiple offers, tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price, are common in many Napa Valley real estate deals.

But not all.

Some Napa houses languish on the market. Others actually sell for less than asking price, which seems almost unbelievable these days. Still others languish and have to be delisted completely, updated or staged and then relisted, often at a lower price.

Hot market, but house doesn't sizzle

Napa Realtor Joe Brasil, with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, has some experience with such properties.

He recently took on a listing for a home at 566 Monroe St. in Napa. The house had been listed with a different realtor in 2021 for $735,000 but even with a price cut of $10,000, the home failed to sell. After five months, it went off the market.

That's much longer than the norm. For example, in February it took about 35 days to sell a Napa County home, reported by Bay Area Real Estate Information Services.

“It should have sold,” in this hot market, said Brasil. On paper, it sounded great. One problem? The house didn’t show well.

The owner had decorated the Monroe Street house to her taste, but the exterior and interior paint colors didn’t have mass appeal, he said. The inside was neat and tidy but not professionally staged. It needed a cosmetic refresh and more curb appeal.

“It’s always a difficult conversation to have with the seller,” when talking about changing the aesthetics of a home, said Brasil. But he knew they needed to change gears.

With her agreement and a $15,000 budget, Brasil had the outside painted from yellow to white. A red front door, which some would consider a fun “pop” of color, was painted a neutral gray. Thin strips of wood molding — or “battens” — were placed over the seams of panel boards on the outside of the house, giving it more of a finished look.

He removed some excess outdoor decor and painted the front fence. Light fixtures and other touches were changed. Lastly, he had the home professional staged (in popular white and gray tones).

Brasil then relisted the home at $699,000.

This time the response was instantaneous. The realtor handed out about 30 disclosure packets.

Within days, “We had seven offers, six above list price,” said Brasil. One offer was for list price, but stipulating a one-week closing period, without contingencies, inspections, appraisal or loan.

The home sold in 14 days for $699,000.

The seller chose the list price offer because “she didn’t even want to risk going with an offer that had a contingency,” even at a higher sales price, said Brasil. The seller, who by now had already moved out of state, “just wanted it done.”

An awkward situation

Brasil recalled showing another Napa home, listed by a different realtor, located on Dickerson Lane in Browns Valley.

This home, priced at $799,000, might have attracted potential buyers for several reasons. It was priced at under $800,000. It was a single-story, on a shady street in an established Browns Valley neighborhood.

However, Brasil said his clients were turned off by the heavy, dark furnishings, drapes, and other dated cosmetic features. On top of that, the homeowners remained inside the home during the showing, which created an awkward atmosphere.

His clients didn’t feel comfortable talking candidly with the sellers sitting nearby, and as a result, they did not linger long.

“It’s uncomfortable for the sellers to be there,” during a showing, he said. Brasil didn’t have the usual opportunity (while still inside the house) to help them better assess the home’s potential. “You’re stifled. It just doesn’t work.”

It took 69 days but the house did ultimately sell, and for the exact asking price: $799,000.

Those buyers got a good deal, Brasil said, especially when you look at the lack of inventory and homes priced under $800,000 in that neighborhood.

In his opinion, if the Dickerson homeowners had changed a few things, mostly cosmetic, “It would have sold right away,” and possibly received multiple offers.

‘Ocean’ house fails to make waves

Realtor Farrah Garber, also with Coldwell Banker, had a similar situation at her listing located at 962 Jackson St. in Napa.

Built in the late 1800s, the three-bedroom, one-bath home features an eye-catching curved front porch, vintage details, a large basement area and close proximity to downtown. In July 2021, the home was listed for $899,000.

Painted white, with aqua and blue trim accents and custom interior murals, the house offered a bright, cheery, ocean-like vibe. And potential buyers loved it, said Garber.

“Everybody that came through ooohed and awwwed and didn’t want to leave,” she said.

They also didn’t want to make an offer.

The house needed some updating, the realtor acknowledged, including a new heating system, windows and appliances. The floors needed to be refinished.

“We saw huge traffic but not much action.”

The price was lowered.

The bright paint colors, ocean-themed artwork and murals were quite unique, so much so that they distracted buyers, noted Garber.

Eventually, some interior murals were removed and walls repainted. The price was reduced several times, to $750,000.

At first Garber’s client was content to wait, but eventually decided it was time to close the sale.

Four months later the home finally sold — for $730,000.

That buyer wasn’t afraid to take it on, she said. “He has plans for refurbishing.”

Sprucing up a longtime family home

Brasil has a current listing and client that he’s working with right now in Napa to get the maximum amount of equity from her longtime home so she can move to a different city and comfortably retire.

Located at 314 E Berna Ave., the three-bedroom, two-bath cottage-style home is listed for $999,000.

The Berna home was listed on March 27, and since then, “My phone’s been ringing off the hook,” said Brasil. “I’ve had five showings a day. I think I already have 15 or 16 disclosure packets out.”

Brasil said he and his client are reviewing offers on April 7.

Why is this home looking to be a fast, successful sale, when others linger?

For one thing, it is located in the popular Alta Heights area, he said. Second, it’s listed for under $1 million, a price which is rapidly becoming the norm.

“And we did everything we were supposed to do,” said Brasil.

“We painted the interior, the exterior, she purchased new appliances, lighting and had the home professionally staged. All that — and beautiful photos and video — is creating excitement.”

Brasil started the process with his client by giving her two listing price options: one for the home presented in “as in” condition and one for the home presented in updated, or turnkey, condition.

“She was overwhelmed at first,” said Brasil. His client has lived in the home for decades, he said, and associates the house with many memories. Changing the decor and look of the house wasn’t an easy decision.

“I said, 'You don’t have to do any of this but it’s in your best interest to do so.'"

An updated, staged home with mass appeal will more likely lead to multiple buyers and offers over the asking price. According to Brasil, many times a $10,000 to $15,000 investment before the sale can lead to an extra $50,000 in sale price.

She also took advantage of a Coldwell Banker program which offers a loan of up to $30,000 to sellers “to dial in their home,” said Brasil.

“One step at a time, it started coming together, (and) she became more and more convinced that this was the correct direction and we did more and more,” updates. She's quite happy with the result, said the realtor.

Turnkey homes fly off the market

Realtors Garber and Brasil both agree: turnkey sells.

For many buyers, “they are spending all they have in a down payment but there’s no money left over after the fact do to the painting and sprucing up," said Brasil. "They really need to see it done."

Garber said she thinks that most buyers today “don’t have time to fix anything. And then trying to find a contractor in these days after the fires and COVID; it’s really difficult. It’s like a full-time job if you want to do a remodel of a house.”

“The bottom line is buyers have the money but they don’t have the (resources) or patience to fix anything,” said Garber. “They want something that is pretty much turnkey.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

