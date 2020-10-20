They dreamed of becoming Division I athletes. Then the pandemic arrived in Napa.

As soon as Hanson managed to “make headway” in the process, much of her anxiety abated. But she feels for her fellow athletes who are still trying to advocate for themselves. It’s important not to be afraid to ask questions, she continued: being as direct as “do you think you’ll still have a spot on your team for me?” might help spark an illuminating conversation between a coach and a player, she said.

Her classmate, fellow Justin-Siena senior Max Gilsenan, knows that to some extent the process is now out of his hands. In conversations with a coach from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Gilsenan learned that his Division I offer there could be dependent on just how many spots the school could afford to fill in the wake of pandemic-prompted budget cuts. They also discussed how a potential cancellation of March Madness, an annual basketball tournament that draws in millions upon millions of dollars in funding for NCAA’s member schools, could throw “every college team” under the bus.

“I think they’re pretty optimistic that (March Madness) will happen, and that there will be enough funds,” Gilsenan said. “But at the same time, it’s pretty thin ice.”