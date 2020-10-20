They dreamed of becoming Division I athletes. Then the pandemic arrived in Napa.

Even as a young boy, Davide Migotto dreamed of playing Division I baseball.
It was a dream that drove him. In his early years of high school, he dropped football to focus exclusively on baseball, and soon joined a club team that played practically year-round. It paid off, Migotto said, and he entered his junior year at Vintage High School last year in a good place physically and mentally. It looked as though the season would treat his varsity baseball team well. He’d been in touch with a handful of college coaches, keeping them updated on his progress and stats. There was a dependable rhythm to his life during the season: baseball, school, repeat.
Then came the pandemic, and soon all there was to do for Migotto - still in pursuit of his Division I dreams - was wait.
“At first I didn’t know what to do,” Migotto said. “I still have more to show of my potential.”
But muscle memory soon kicked in, and Migotto’s been spending his time since March working out in his home gym, practicing in small pods with his club team and attempting to stay in touch with collegiate coaches, though there’s not much to discuss in lieu of actual games. They mostly tell him to keep working and stay in baseball shape, so that when the opportunity to play in front of them does arise, he’ll be ready.
There isn’t much else they can say. In April, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) implemented a dead period for Division I recruiting – essentially a freeze on all in-person interactions between coaches and prospect players. Coaches cannot invite athletes to visit campus or to participate in on-site prospect camps, which under normal circumstances are a crucial part of the recruiting process, according to Joey Gomes, head coach of the Healdsburg Prune Packers, a California Collegiate League baseball team, and an industry veteran.
Coaches may hear positive things about high school athletes, said Gomes, who serves as Migotto’s hitting coach and communicates constantly with coaches at the collegiate level. But oftentimes they need to see athletes work in person to garner a sense of what Gomes calls “coachability,” and to better understand how an individual athlete might fit in to the larger team dynamic.
“Davide profiles as a Division I recruit,” Gomes added, describing Migotto as a strong player but a late bloomer as it pertained to standing out among peers on the field.
“Without these camps, it’s really hard for schools to hone in on the type of player (Migotto is),” Gomes said. “It’s very much impacted them, tremendously so.”
As the pandemic dragged on into the summer, cancellations of camps both on and off campus became pretty standard, according to David Acuna, a senior track and cross country runner at Napa High. Acuna, who hopes to run at the college level, squeezed in a junior year cross country season in the fall of 2019. But his most recent track times are now from the spring of his sophomore year – now more than a year and a half old.
“I’ve been running on my own, trying to stay in shape and hoping there will be a cross country season so I can run some fast times and get coaches’ attention,” Acuna said. Like Migotto, he’s been in touch with some of the coaches who initially expressed interest after he qualified for state his junior year and ran a 15:33 three-miler.
With no recent meets, though, and no updated times to pass along, correspondence has been “super brief,” according to Acuna.
“I can’t show them what I’ve been doing,” he added, noting at one point during the summer he was clocking between 50 and 60 miles each week in preparation for a fall cross country season that was ultimately postponed.
“It becomes a little more overwhelming, at least (it has) personally. You feel super pressured to reach out to all of these coaches, but there’s no meets, so there’s no place to prove yourself,” Acuna said.
High school athletes may verbally commit to colleges as early as their sophomore year, according to Napa High School Athletic Director Darci Ward. Athletes like Acuna, though – who have shown significant growth since they began competing at the high school level – are now having to engage in fairly intense self-advocacy, according to Ward.
“Now it’s more of you as an athlete, together with your coach … (signaling) you have the capability of playing at the next level, so it makes it harder,” Ward said. Some club teams have had success playing in lieu of high school seasons, she added, noting that club sports can be an unmanageable financial burden for some athletes.
Justin-Siena senior Megan Hanson navigated her verbal commitment to the University of California, Irvine, for volleyball amid the shutdown, thanks in part to a club season that had run all the way up until February this year. Film from one of Hanson’s last normal tournaments, just before pandemic-prompted shutdowns, turned into a talking point in her discussions with coaches, she said.
Still, it had been a tough road for Hanson, who committed as a walk on over the summer.
“I lost so much contact with all of the schools I was talking to – they all had a dead period, so when you’d be emailing them, they (wouldn’t) reach back out,” she said. “It definitely made me antsy, because I wanted to be committed before I sent out my college applications, and that was coming closer and closer.”
As soon as Hanson managed to “make headway” in the process, much of her anxiety abated. But she feels for her fellow athletes who are still trying to advocate for themselves. It’s important not to be afraid to ask questions, she continued: being as direct as “do you think you’ll still have a spot on your team for me?” might help spark an illuminating conversation between a coach and a player, she said.
Her classmate, fellow Justin-Siena senior Max Gilsenan, knows that to some extent the process is now out of his hands. In conversations with a coach from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Gilsenan learned that his Division I offer there could be dependent on just how many spots the school could afford to fill in the wake of pandemic-prompted budget cuts. They also discussed how a potential cancellation of March Madness, an annual basketball tournament that draws in millions upon millions of dollars in funding for NCAA’s member schools, could throw “every college team” under the bus.
“I think they’re pretty optimistic that (March Madness) will happen, and that there will be enough funds,” Gilsenan said. “But at the same time, it’s pretty thin ice.”
He swam his last competitive meet in December of 2019, and has continued to keep in touch with a handful of coaches in the time since the pandemic set in. He’s still managing to practice with a club team – there’s fewer practices now, but Gilsenan is “getting a lot done in the time” he does have in the water.
“I don’t know how fast I could be right now – I don’t know what my times could be,” Gilsenan said. He’s looking forward to a meet scheduled for his club team for just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, hoping he’ll clock times demonstrating his growth between junior and senior year.
His senior season with Justin-Siena isn’t scheduled to take place until the spring, according to Gilsenan, who said he hopes to have been recruited long before then. For the time being, he’s been supplementing swim practices with dry land training and trying not to let the stress of the months ahead overwhelm him.
“I’m just ready to commit,” he added.
