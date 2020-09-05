× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dustin Harnois was 17 years old that summer, but all he could do was wait.

It was 2002, and Harnois, who’d grown up in Napa, had just graduated from high school. It would mark the end, he hoped, of what had been a tough childhood – one punctuated by a physically abusive father who had fallen into drug use, and a mother who struggled with alcoholism. He was bounced from foster home to foster home through his adolescence.

Harnois – then just a few months away from his 18th birthday – was waiting for a ticket out of all that. His desire to go to college had waxed and waned; higher education was a field he wanted to enter eventually, but he had barely escaped high school with a 2.5 GPA—a measure that would have assuredly been lower, Harnois says, had it not benefited from his participation in high school sports.

“I knew I wasn’t ready,” Harnois said of heading off to college. “I knew I needed ... something to give me discipline.”

He’d long had a distinct respect for men and women in uniform: policemen, military officers, even mailmen, each of whom he saw as part of institutions that emphasized and even honored order and structure. Some, like the police officers stationed at his middle school, he even saw as father figures; theirs were ideals very much missing from his home life at the time.

And then there were the events of his senior year fall: Harnois had watched from a television in his history class on Sept. 11, 2001 as the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center billowed smoke. As they fell, he was overcome with a sense of urgency that superseded even his desire to escape the chaos of his home life.

“It was like – I need to get in there right now,” Harnois said. Then-President Bush would declare the War On Terror just a few days later.

But at graduation that summer, Harnois was 17, and his mother would not sign his enlistment papers. He signed for himself on Oct. 1, 2002, the morning of his 18th birthday.

A Sense of Duty

Harnois today is approaching 36. He’s more than eight years removed from military service, having left the Army Reserves in 2011. But the experience – and the mission of the Marines – has not left him.

“I’m hugely, hugely proud of this country, and I would give anything for it,” he said. “And the oath I swore – to uphold the Constitution and fight all enemies, foreign and domestic – still stands, even though I’m not still in today.”

Harnois left Napa for boot camp shortly after he enlisted and was ultimately deployed to Iraq just before his 20th birthday in 2004. (“I specifically remember being in Falluja at the time,” he said of his birthday that year.) Harnois and nearly 80 other Marines who had trained at Camp Pendleton flew from San Diego to Frankfurt, Germany and then from Frankfurt to Kuwait. Kuwait, Harnois said, ultimately served as a kind of vantage point for the soldiers, who were transported from there to Ramadi, Iraq.

The flight to Kuwait took almost a day, Harnois remembers. The plane landed, and the men and women aboard filed out, squinting under the sun beaming down sharply overhead.

“It wasn’t about what it looked like. It’s what it felt like,” Harnois said, asked what he remembers about the moment he stepped off the plane. “It was something like 120 degrees and 100 percent humidity, and we’re carrying gear on our backs – probably 80 pounds worth. The first thing we did was find the nearest shade.”

It was the beginning of a nine-and-a-half month tour. He traveled to Jordan and Saudi Arabia; his unit clocked more than 20,000 miles of driving throughout their deployment. Harnois was part of a platoon on constant patrol, thundering around parts of Ramadi and other Iraqi cities clearing the roads of IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and attempting to ensure the safety of other American soldiers and the civilians on the ground.

“You’re constantly having to give 110%, 100% of the time – paying incredibly close attention (to your surroundings),” Harnois said of the patrolling his unit would do. “In an armored Humvee, you can reach about 55 miles per hour – slow enough that you could catch a glimpse of an IED or another (variable) that could be the start of a disastrous turn of events.”

What remains

Harnois, along with the rest of his unit, had trained for his deployment during boot camp, he said. Newly enlisted Marines were shown videos of war in an attempt to shed light on the reality of combat. Marines as a result could be desensitized to gore and grit, according to Harnois.

There are moments from his deployment that have stayed with Harnois nonetheless: the last time he saw an interpreter who traveled with Harnois’ unit for a couple of months, brokering conversations between civilians and the troops in Arabic and English. He was a likeable man, Harnois said – a Kuwaiti who was soon friendly with Harnois’s whole unit.

And then some months into their deployment, the interpreter returned home, intending to spend a few weeks with his family. Harnois never saw him again.

“They beheaded him,” Harnois said of insurgents who attacked the man.

There are other moments of despair that have stayed with him: fighting alongside another sizable group of Americans, contractors, against a common enemy in a fire fight. An RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) hit the contractors’ vehicle, Harnois said, and he watched as “they just disintegrated.” Harnois’ platoon escaped the fight untouched.

There are physical consequences of his time in the service that remain with Harnois, too: the resounding shock wave from a shell fired from a mortar left him almost completely deaf in his right ear. Harnois was resting, on break from a 12 hour guard duty shift, when the shell, which had whistled loudly overhead as it fell, exploded almost directly beside him.

“I remember thinking I was feeling water coming down the side of my face, but it was my blood,” Harnois said. His eardrum had burst.

He was otherwise physically unharmed, but there was little the corpsman, an in-unit doctor, could do for his ear.

Another time Harnois was driving a Humvee carrying four other Marines through the streets near Camp TQ, a military airbase in Habbaniyah, half hour east of Ramadi, where he’d originally been deployed. It was still early in the morning, Harnois remembers, when suddenly all hell broke loose.

It’s hard for Harnois to remember what exactly happened next; he knows the Humvee was in a kind of free fall, flipping over “at least a couple of times.” A lance corporal, the group’s squad leader, sat next to him; Harnois knows he helped unpin that man from heavy ammunition that had fallen on top of him during the crash, nudging it off his torso. Harnois thinks he lost consciousness shortly afterwards.

From there, all Harnois can recall are short blips of time and space: sand blowing in his face as a helicopter, a CH-53E, landed next to his unit. He says he remembers seeing a chaplain standing over him on the aircraft, reading Harnois his last rites. I’m not dead yet, he wanted to say. He slipped in and out of consciousness on the ambulance as a nurse stood over him during the ride back to Camp TQ. He remembers doctors at the foot of his hospital bed.

They later told him he’d sustained a traumatic brain injury. An IED had exploded below the Humvee Harnois was driving; somehow, according to Harnois, it hadn’t damaged the vehicle at all, though it was thrown feet into the air. Harnois hit his head when they came crashing back down to Earth.

He doesn’t “remember the time frame” of how long it took before he was “up and about” again. The next strong memory he has of that time is wanting, desperately, to take a shower and eat a real meal. A nurse asked him to stay in bed; scanning his ward, he saw a fellow soldier whose leg had been amputated.

“I thought, I can’t stay in here. It was tough to see,” he said. He made it first to the shower and then to the chow hall, where he eventually bumped into the helicopter pilot who had flown him to the ambulance that had brought him to Camp TQ.

Harnois was reunited with his unit in a matter of “two or three days” after that, he said.

Harnois returned from deployment a changed man. The Marines had instilled in him the kind of discipline he’d sought, he said – but he was still only 22 years old, and the rest of his life lay ahead of him. He moved back in with his mother for a few months, but quickly sought a new adventure in Austin, Texas, where he and a close friend took community college classes for a while.

His return to the United States brought with it new challenges. He struggled with PTSD: nightmares that haunted him, sleeplessness, a general feeling of wariness that would not give way to rest. He turned to alcohol, sometimes drinking as much as “a fifth a night” by himself.

“I knew I needed help, and I knew there were ways I could get it,” he said.

He enrolled himself in a substance abuse rehabilitation program, an intensive outpatient program run by Veterans Affairs.

Harnois returned to Napa soon after and resumed his education at Napa Valley College, utilizing funds from the G.I. bill. There, he studied psychology, sociology, science and math.

“I was interested in everything,” Harnois said, adding that no member of his family before him had attended college. “We’re blue collar people, but I wanted to (attend). I was adamant about it.”

He received a certification in massage reflexology, too, and has for the last few years been attempting to build his own small business.

Before the pandemic hit, he had begun building up a serious clientele base, sometimes traveling to customers’ homes and others working out of spas and salons throughout Napa Valley. The pandemic has diminished his business greatly, Harnois said. His pension guarantees him a certain level of financial stability regardless, but he’s in search of a new job to better support his two sons, Jaden, 11 and Logan, 7, as well as their mother, from whom Harnois is separated but has remained close friends with.

Harnois remains wary of driving long distances: he still finds himself looking for glimpses of things that could hint at disaster. Driving through town is fine, he says, to parks, to his sons’ mother’s house, to their school. But freeways, especially, he avoids.

“It’s not that it’s fear based,” he said. “It’s almost like a muscle memory.”

He says he finds these days he has trouble remembering names, dates and times, which he believes are remnants of the injury to his brain. Harnois keeps up through social media with many of the men he served with; some continue to struggle with their mental health as he once did.

One “brother” Harnois served with committed suicide shortly he returned home in 2007. Another has recently reached out looking for help silencing suicidal thoughts. For those Marines, Harnois says, the war is not over.

With business on hold because of the pandemic, Harnois is reassessing. He’d previously expressed an interest in teaching, or perhaps becoming a police officer. Most of all, he’d like to put his associate degree in psychology to use –maybe even to work for Veteran’s Affairs, he says, helping the very people with whom he once served.

“There are still a lot of people who need help,” he said. “There’s a definite need for psychologists … for people to study the brain to understand the long-term impact of this kind of stuff.”

