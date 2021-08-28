They Served with Honor: Marine diver’s path led from Vietnam War to art career in Napa

Editor's Note: This is the second in our five-part annual series profiling veterans in our community.
At Jerry Egan’s bungalow on a Napa cul-de-sac, a photocopied newspaper clipping captures a glimpse of his youthful past as a Marine Corps diver, clad in a wet suit and helping detect floating mines and underwater explosives during the Vietnam War.
The rest of his home, however, bears far more evidence of life he his built after the war – the backyard gardens fertile with citrus fruits, and the garage converted into a seamstress’ shop by the Vietnamese wife he first met after revisiting the country starting two decades ago.
Above all, it is the succession of paintings he has created in a freestanding studio beside his garden that has defined the 73-year-old Egan’s recent years – abstract, geometric visions like the five-tiered photo collage of “Asian Landscape Series #5,” or a “Napa Sunset” stripped to the essential form of a circular paint trace in concentric rectangles of red and pink.
“I’m not one who paints pretty pictures; I’ve reached the age when you do what you do from your heart,” he said during a Wednesday interview at his home. “When you start doing that, then you find people who like it, people who understand.”
During a childhood spent in Sacramento, Egan developed an early appreciation for art during regular visits to his home city’s Crocker Museum, home to expansive paintings of Yosemite and the state’s other national treasures. But any such aspirations were put on hold when he enlisted in the Marines in 1967, barely 19 – not seriously expecting to see the battlefront despite the U.S. already being years into a deepening war at the side of South Vietnam against the communist North Vietnamese state.
“I think I was just young and stupid; I thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to end up in a combat situation,” Egan, a 40-year Napa resident, recalled during an interview Wednesday. “The problem was, I got there a month before ’68, the Tet Offensive. So not everything works out as you planned.”
Egan became part of a team whose work was vital but largely unseen, carried out away from dry land.
After receiving dive training at a Navy-run school in the Philippines, he joined a four-man scuba team tasked with protecting bridges on the 1st Marine Division’s supply routes. A 1968 story in the Sea Tiger, a weekly newspaper published by the Marines in South Vietnam, recounted the crew, in three months, making 280 underwater checks of bridges for enemy-placed explosives and mines – or damage such as cracked pilings – that could suddenly cut off a crucial road.
“The Recon Leathernecks travel throughout the Division area with air tanks, wet suits, flippers, masks and other tools of their trade stopping just long enough at each bridge to don their diving gear and search out the murky waters,” the Sea Tiger reported of Egan and his fellow divers.
Along with such relatively “routine” bridge inspections was more perilous work – joining infantry on clandestine patrols behind enemy lines, searching for caches of weapons and underwater cave entrances. In two months, their efforts turned up an enemy rocket, two tons of ordnance and three bodies, according to the newspaper.
“They were sending you out on five- and six-man teams for up to two weeks, and you weren’t there to shoot at people or be caught – you were there for reconnaissance,” said Egan. “… It sounds crazy when I look back on it now, but when you’re 19 or 20, you do that.”
Egan’s combat career would end when he was wounded in action and received a Purple Heart, an occasion he remains hesitant to discuss to this day, saying that he has no “war stories” to share.
“I was shot and spent time kicking around hospitals – it was at the end of the Tet Offensive,” he said of the wave of communist attacks in South Vietnam that began in late January 1968. “It seemed like everyone around me was either shot or …” he continued before his voice trailed off.
Following his recovery and his discharge in July 1969, Egan enrolled at CSU Sacramento, where a fellow veteran encouraged him to act on his youthful enthusiasm for art.
“I met a guy two years older than me who was an Army medic,” he said. “We just liked each other and he was going to school as a painter. I was so impressed that somebody really lived that lifestyle, and then he said ‘Well, why don’t you go to school?’ One thing led to another; I didn’t think I’d ever go to college, but I did.”
Egan eventually earned a fine-arts degree and embarked on a painting career, which in recent years has led to exhibitions of his work in Sacramento, San Francisco and museums elsewhere. The creation of what he calls “abstract realist” works inspired by nature has been his main occupation since his 2017 retirement as a winemaking manager at the Robert Mondavi winery, where he had spent winter off-seasons creating and studying art in Europe – and, later, revisiting the country where he had fought.
In 2001, the former Marine – after backing out of a flight to Vietnam at the airport terminal three years earlier – finally returned to the country where he went to war, the first of more than a dozen excursions since. It was during a later visit to Ho Chi Minh City that he met his future wife Hanh Ho, whom he married in 2010.
During his first visit to Hanh’s family in the Mekong Delta, he recalled, “I was fascinated by how beautiful it is out in the middle of nowhere, how happy everyone was, (people) waving at me. So I decided to learn a few words, and then a few more words, and I bought a motorbike and started riding around the Mekong. Everyone was just so nice, I don’t know what I was afraid of but that dissipated very fast.”
The couple has made annual trips back to Vietnam for up to eight weeks at a time, interrupted only by the coronavirus pandemic that largely cut off international travel in early 2020.
“We’ve built two beautiful homes there; we have 5,000 orange trees and 40 pigs now,” said Egan of their holdings in Vietnam. “We don’t get anything from it, but it’s for her family and different people around, so we’ve turned into farmers from Napa Valley, in Vietnam, which is very rewarding.”
Standing amid his garden plantings and in front of the studio behind his house, Egan quietly but steadfastly declared his pride not in any exploits in wartime, but in the life he has built since.
“I saw the cruelty that humans could do to one another, and what it does to everyone, all the ramifications of war,” he said. “It’s truly a waste of time; so many people are hard-hit with years of problems.
“I’m just one of the lucky ones that found art, a great wife, and a beautiful garden. And that has sustained me.”
