They Served with Honor: Marine diver’s path led from Vietnam War to art career in Napa

“They were sending you out on five- and six-man teams for up to two weeks, and you weren’t there to shoot at people or be caught – you were there for reconnaissance,” said Egan. “… It sounds crazy when I look back on it now, but when you’re 19 or 20, you do that.”

Egan’s combat career would end when he was wounded in action and received a Purple Heart, an occasion he remains hesitant to discuss to this day, saying that he has no “war stories” to share.

“I was shot and spent time kicking around hospitals – it was at the end of the Tet Offensive,” he said of the wave of communist attacks in South Vietnam that began in late January 1968. “It seemed like everyone around me was either shot or …” he continued before his voice trailed off.

Following his recovery and his discharge in July 1969, Egan enrolled at CSU Sacramento, where a fellow veteran encouraged him to act on his youthful enthusiasm for art.

“I met a guy two years older than me who was an Army medic,” he said. “We just liked each other and he was going to school as a painter. I was so impressed that somebody really lived that lifestyle, and then he said ‘Well, why don’t you go to school?’ One thing led to another; I didn’t think I’d ever go to college, but I did.”