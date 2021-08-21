 Skip to main content
They Served With Honor: Napa Air Force veteran continues service with American Legion Post
They Served With Honor

They Served With Honor: Napa Air Force veteran continues service with American Legion Post

Napa American Legion Post #113 commander Robin Mueller takes you inside the Napa post... and gives a glimpse of her Air Force past.

Editor's Note: This is the first of five parts in our annual They Served With Honor series, profiling veterans in our community.

If you need someone to pack and organize 250,000 lbs. of equipment and supplies inside a giant aircraft, Robin Mueller is your woman.

For some 26 years Mueller, now 72, worked as an air cargo loader in the Air Force.

She was responsible for making sure everything from lettuce to missiles — and even presidential motorcades — were loaded and ready to safely fly.

“From high school, I knew this is what I wanted,” said Mueller of joining the military. She served from 1973 to 1999.

“And I absolutely loved it,” she said. “If I had to do my job all over again, I would do it exactly the same way.”

Today, this Napan is still working with the military, but in a different way. She’s the first female commander of the American Legion Post 113. This is her fourth year in the role.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veteran service organization. Napa’s post is located at 1240 Pearl St.

It’s a good fit for Mueller because no matter where she’s lived or worked — from California to Japan — serving others is very important to her, said Mueller.

“I’ve always been in a club somewhere that had something to do with helping the community,” she said. “It’s rewarding. Absolutely.”

Mueller said she was partially inspired to join the military by her father, Albert “Bert” Pascoe, who served in the Army in World War II. Her husband, Gerald, was also in the military — in the Air Force.

“When you have family in the military, you just want to follow in their footsteps,” said Mueller.

Not only that, but “I believe in standing up for country,” she said. “I just love this country and I think we have to protect it.”

At Mueller’s first posting — Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County — she was just one of only two women on the base. The other was a nurse.

Being in a woman in the military “can be as bad as you want it to be or as good as you want it to be,” she said. “You just have to have a voice,” and stand up for yourself. “I made myself one of the guys,” she said.

Yes, being a female cargo loader at that time was unusual. “Now you don’t think twice about it.”

“It was always interesting got see what would come into the plane next,” and how to make it fit, safely.

“You have to understand how many pounds the plane can handle,” and where it should be balanced. You also have to know how to safely ship volatile materials such as batteries and other items.

Of course, the job wasn’t always fun.

“I remember once an aircraft came in and we had to load it with missiles,” but “before that it was it was loaded with cattle.”

They literally had to pick the dung out of the crevices of the airplane. And it was a very hot day.

“It was terrible but we got the job done,” she said with a laugh.

More seriously, she also helped bring home the remains of service members who died while on duty.

“I remember one time we were unloading an airplane and we had to pull the bodies off the plane that were coming home from Vietnam,” she said. “It’s very humbling trying to make sure they get the respect they deserve.”

Mueller said she also got to travel with the job. Many times she’d fly to other bases where she’d act as temporary relief for other cargo loaders.

This Napan said the best part about her military career was knowing that some of the loads she packed were meant to provide humanitarian aid (such as food, blankets, medical items and other supplies) to places in need, such as Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, Vietnam and in 1991 to the Philippines after Mt. Pinatubo erupted.

“It’s not all about battles and guns, it's about charities and caring and helping build communities,” Mueller said. It’s about trying to help people all over the world, she said. “That part of the work is very special to me.”

She only left the military after her husband became sick, Mueller said. He had retired from the Air Force by then and “I just felt I needed to be home and not traveling.”

After retiring from the Air Force as a master sergeant, Mueller went to work as a supervisor and manager for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Sacramento airport. She was on that job for more than seven years. “It was similar to what I was doing in the Air Force,” she said.

Mueller said one thing she will always appreciate about the military is that your friends become your family.

“I can’t even tell you how close military people are. You are very dependent on each other,” even though people come and go to different states and different countries.

Her family lived in Japan for five years, where they adopted two children, a boy, and a girl.

The moving never bothered her, said Mueller. “That’s what I’ve done my whole life; I’ve moved and started new friends. All I have to do is find the American Legion post and a sewing group and I’ll be fine.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

