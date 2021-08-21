They Served With Honor: Napa Air Force veteran continues service with American Legion Post

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was always interesting got see what would come into the plane next,” and how to make it fit, safely.

“You have to understand how many pounds the plane can handle,” and where it should be balanced. You also have to know how to safely ship volatile materials such as batteries and other items.

Of course, the job wasn’t always fun.

“I remember once an aircraft came in and we had to load it with missiles,” but “before that it was it was loaded with cattle.”

They literally had to pick the dung out of the crevices of the airplane. And it was a very hot day.

“It was terrible but we got the job done,” she said with a laugh.

More seriously, she also helped bring home the remains of service members who died while on duty.

“I remember one time we were unloading an airplane and we had to pull the bodies off the plane that were coming home from Vietnam,” she said. “It’s very humbling trying to make sure they get the respect they deserve.”

Mueller said she also got to travel with the job. Many times she’d fly to other bases where she’d act as temporary relief for other cargo loaders.