They Served With Honor: Napa Marine volunteered for Vietnam, was severely wounded

The moment he crested the small hill, Ron Smarker knew he had made a catastrophic mistake.
The young Marine squad leader was pursuing two Vietnamese soldiers who has stumbled into an American ambush but fled when their two companions were killed by machine gun fire.
Instead of finding just two terrified survivors, Smarker found what turned out to be a company of North Vietnamese regular army troops.
He dropped to the ground, hoping to hide in the tall elephant grass, and thought about what weapons he had on hand – an M-14 rifle, six hand grenades and six rounds for his M-79 grenade launcher.
“So I’m on my back and I unloaded the M-79,” he recalls. “I did it in a horseshoe type thing because I didn’t know how close or how deep I was into them. I just knew there was a bunch of them right in front of me … then I did the same thing with the six frag grenades.”
“Just after that, somebody was probably watching where I was throwing and shooting from and then I was out of ammunition anyhow … the first round hit me in the foot … my left foot, and took off my toes here,” he said, pointing to his shoe, “the little one and next to it.”
The next round struck another devastating blow to his foot, the next hit his leg, and another hit his hip, where it remains lodged today, almost 53 years later.
“Here I am out there, no ammunition, wounded, by myself,” he said. “So I yelled back to the guys, you know, that I’m hit and out of ammo.”
One of his squad mates took a perilous dash to the top of the hill and threw down a bandolier of ammunition.
“And then he’s reaching down to pick me up and he got shot,” Smarker said. “He got hit in the shoulder and in the wrist and … the hip or leg, so he was in as bad shape as I was, so he had to get back. So he did.”
“At least I felt a little bit better because I had some ammunition with me, but I wasn’t interested in fighting them anymore,” he said. “I just wanted to get back, so I started crawling back. It was a slow go, because I couldn’t use my left leg at all.”
By this time, nearby squads had heard the fighting and raced to his assistance. While the remaining troops engaged the North Vietnamese, Smarker made the agonizingly slow crawl back to his comrades, hiding under the tall grass.
“And I feel a sting in my right foot; thought ‘damn,’” he said. He had been hit again by another gunman.
In the high humidity of the jungle, the smoke from a rifle shot hangs in the air long enough to show where it had come from, so Smarker knew the enemy soldier was between him and his squad.
“So I had to go by there anyhow to get back to my guys, so I shot this guy with my M-79 round,” he said. “As I got closer to him, I could see that I at least messed up his day.”
Finally, one of his squad was able to race out, pick up the wounded leader and run him back to safety, despite Vietnamese grenades blowing up nearby.
For Smarker, now 73 and living in Napa, it was the end of a long dream of being a Marine, a service where a beloved cousin had served. He grew up in Butte, Montana, but saw it as a dead-end town, and he longed to get away.
His mother, however, refused to allow him to enlist at 17, so in frustration, Smarker came to Napa to live with relatives late in high school. But the coach at Napa High School wouldn’t take him on the football team, so Smarker took off to enlist in the Marine Corps the moment he turned 18, toward the end of December of 1963.
He wanted to be a pilot, but his eyesight wasn’t good enough. Instead, they sent him to Memphis, Tennessee to be a helicopter mechanic.
“I hate mechanics … I just didn’t have it in me to stay there and be a mechanic,” he said.
His supervisors noticed his performance slacking and called him in for a lecture.
They said “You’re going to be mechanic, and you’re going get better grades, or we’re going to send you to Camp Lejeune and make a grunt out of you,” he said. “And that’s supposed to be scary or something. I would have loved to be that. That was OK with me. Because we always played that when we were kids, you know?”
Indeed, the infantry suited Smarker just fine. He served as a scout, testing and using advanced equipment to collect intelligence on the battlefield, including a new portable radar system to detect concealed enemy personnel.
In the spring of 1965, he was among 1,700 Marines who joined a U.S. force intervening in the brief civil war in the Dominican Republic. They occupied the grounds of a university in the capital Santo Domingo and spent a month protecting U.S. assets and people in the country. They came under sporadic fire from rebels seeking to overthrow the government; they lost several men to accidents, but nobody in his unit was killed by hostile fire.
Also that year, his unit went on an extended cruise of the Caribbean aboard an amphibious assault ship, visiting and training at various exotic locations, an eye opener for the kid from Butte.
But it was not enough for Smarker. He wanted more adventure, to be where the action was. Word was getting back that in a far-away place called Vietnam, there was some real action.
“When I joined, I had never even heard about that place before … I wanted to go, I couldn’t wait,” he said.
But the Marines were only taking men who had achieved at least the rank of corporal, experienced troops who could serve as squad leaders for the younger Marines fresh from boot camp. He and some buddies bided their time until they attained the rank and volunteered as a group to go to Southeast Asia.
“I had just never been to that kind of combat,” he said. “Santo Domingo wasn’t anything really. I wanted to go.”
In the jungle near the border with North Vietnam, he was leading a squad of 10 to 14 men. Their mission was to lie in wait for Vietnamese troops headed south.
“We were doing a series of ambushes, and what we’d do is we’d go out in an area and we’d set up the company tent on a little hill, if we could find a little hill there, so we could be seen from everywhere,” he said. “Set up the company tent, run up the flag, let everybody know we were there and then at night … we’d go out and we had predesignated areas where we’d set up your ambush … we were doing very well on our ambushes.”
Combat pay at the time was just an extra $65 per month on the paycheck, he recalls.
“Can you imagine $2 a day to get shot at? And we were happy about it,” he said. “We thought it was great. I don’t know, too stupid kids, I guess.”
Mostly, he said, they were facing guerillas and irregular forces that were unwise enough to wander into their traps. At least until Feb. 10, 1967, when Smarker encountered those four men, who turned out to be the advanced guard of a regular army unit.
After his wounding, he spent more than half a year in surgery and rehabilitation. Upon his release from the hospital, he met with an officer to fill out paperwork and consider his future.
“I wanted to stay in, I really did want to stay in … you know, since they didn’t take off my leg, I figured I could stay in,” he said. “Why couldn’t I stay in?”
The major who was advising that day “told me ‘We could keep you in but you’ll never go to combat again. You’ll be a supply clerk or something like that,’” Smarker said. “And I said, ‘No, I’m not doing that. Just give me my disability, I’m leaving then.’”
He returned to Napa and attended Napa Valley College’s newly founded police academy, finishing his four year degree in sociology at Sonoma State, in hopes of becoming a police officer. Despite intensive therapy and exercise to bring his legs back into shape, however, local police agencies turned him down, saying he was too short.
Instead he spent three year as an officer at the state prison in Vacaville before landing a job in Napa with the U.S. Postal Service. He worked various positions with the post office for 22 years while he and his wife Karen raised their two girls. After he retired, he ran a portable toilet business until 2016.
Although he still bears the physical scars of his wartime service, he’s less interested in considering any psychological effects.
“I have always had a feeling of that being a weakness, so I shied away from going to any kind of shrink or stuff like that,” he said with a shrug. “I still do.”
He says he remains bitter about the anti-war movement and protesters, particularly anyone associated with the hippie culture. And he has mixed feelings about the current renaissance in appreciation by the public of Vietnam vets.
“Well, I, for a long time, have always felt funny about it when people tell me ‘thanks for your service,’” he said. “Well, too little, too late, people … I feel funny when someone says that because I just don’t know what to say back. You’re welcome, I guess?”
Still, the war lingers with him.
“Sure, I think about it every day, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said. “I am glad I had the experience. I would never give up the experience of being the Corps. It was just a great thing for me.”