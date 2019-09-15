They Served With Honor: Napan protected troops from the air

Editor’s note: This is the ninth of a 10-part series profiling veterans who live in Napa County. This week’s story was sponsored by Silverado Orchards Retirement Community.
One night in 1968, Bob Nance got a call for help – a unit of armored personnel carriers was under attack from the North Vietnamese army and needed Nance and his fellow helicopter gunship pilots to assist.
By the time his aircraft arrived, however, the field was quiet.
“These guys in the APCs killed about 100-plus NVA soldiers … there’s bodies out there everywhere, NVA bodies,” recalls Nance, 74. “I wasn’t shooting anybody, everybody’s dead so I’m looking for the rest of the crowd. Where are the guys who are still kicking? I’m going to get them.”
Looking down, he saw a church and a lone figure, possibly the last remnant of the devastated Vietnamese unit.
“I’m flying along and I see a guy standing in the road, NVA soldier with all his (equipment) on, big church beside him. He’ standing dead in the middle of the road and I’m flying right down the road at 100 feet ... he’s standing there just looking at me, looking at a gunship,” Nance said. “My crew chief says ‘we’ve got a guy down in front of us, you want me to kill him?’ I said ‘no, that guy’s seen enough.’ So we leave.”
Such an act of magnanimity seems unusual for that era, the height of combat in South Vietnam. Nance’s other stories often involve desperate battles, quick deaths on both sides, and helicopters with enough ordnance to pulverize enemy formations.
“I saw my best friend, my roommate, his aircraft blow to pieces, killed all of them,” said Nance at his Napa home. “I was looking out the window when it happened … shit happens. It affects you for a couple of days, then you’re back flying again. You don’t have time to be upset.”
Nance grew up in Napa, graduating from Napa High in 1963. He hadn’t planned to join the military – he was employed in a shop working on automotive upholstery and attending Napa Valley College to become a welder.
Then, on the first day of Christmas vacation in 1966, something changed in him.
“I just got bored with life and I said I’m going to go down and join the Air Force,” he said.
But when he arrived at the recruitment center in San Francisco, there was a “big sign on the Air Force recruiter’s door saying ‘Not taking applications,’” he said.
He didn’t want to do the Navy – his father had been there and done that – and the Marines turned him down because he had a handful of traffic tickets on his record.
So finally he settled into a chair with an Army recruiter.
“He said ‘we don’t need welders, we need helicopter pilots,’” and that sounded just fine to Nance.
After a year of training, Nance arrived in Vietnam in January of 1968, just in time for the chaos of the Tet Offensive.
His unit was based outside of Saigon. Their mission was primarily to support ground troops, though the choppers could be summoned to do more mundane missions – non-combat duty known as “Ash & Trash” missions.
“We hauled everything from food to beer to pallets to band members, medevacs. You might do a medevac in the morning, a guy with his (expletive) leg blown off in the morning and hauling beer and food to some unit, or picking up a general over here, taking them there,” he said. “You just never knew … you were assigned to a unit and they could have you do everything.”
For the most part, Nance flew gunships, a version of the famous Bell UH-1 Iroquois, nicknamed “Huey.” They bristle with machine guns, rockets, grenade launchers, and sometimes the feared mini-gun, a deadly modern version of the multi-barreled Gatling gun.
Occasionally he also flew the more lightly armed version, known as a “slick,” that was used primarily to transport troops. It had two machine guns, but it could fit six fully equipped soldiers.
Nance and his fellow pilots were at the controls of their aircraft almost constantly. Officially they were allowed no more than 140 combat hours per month, but it was usually more than that in reality.
“We would fly six, eight, 10, 12 hours a day without ever shutting your engine off,” he said.
A typical mission would involve about 10 slicks, accompanied by three gunships.
Commanders would scout by air a location – a village or a camp perhaps – and determine a promising landing spot. After a short artillery bombardment, the gunships would come in to soften up the target. When the troop-carrying slicks arrived, the gunships would cover their approach.
You have free articles remaining.
“I drop down to 15 feet, come across the (landing zone) trying to draw fire ... we want them to shoot at me before they get the troops in. My wingman is covering me,” he said.
As soon as the transports hit the ground, the troops piled out, trying to get as far from the choppers as possible, since the aircraft were tempting targets for the enemy.
The gunships would cover the empty slicks’ departure. Two gunships would then cover the troops while the third would return to base to refuel and rearm. The helicopters would rotate throughout the mission, until it was time to pick up the soldiers and head off to a new mission or head home.
The choppers were “around those guys all day,” he said. “Wherever they’re sweeping through the village, we’re right there. They could look up and see us; we’re right there.”
It was dangerous work for the pilots. Half of his 30-man flight school class died in Vietnam.
“Most of the pilots were shot in the head, the legs and the head, a couple guys got shot in the chest, just a lucky shot” that got around the metal breast plate that pilots wore, he said.
Nance said he has a “switch” in his head that protects him from fear and emotion. “Turn it off,” he said. “I don’t remember being scared, ever. Too busy.”
One of his scariest moments was an accident rather than enemy fire.
“We shot ourselves down once by accident,” he said. “One of our rockets, we pulled out to late, and the rockets exploded in front of us, blew the windshield out… we were about 50-60 feet off the ground, going about 160.”
After a year of combat, Nance rotated back to the United States, where he spent two years as an instructor in Savanna, Georgia. He remembers it as a great time – not only was nobody shooting at him anymore, he and his friends lived the good life: cars, guns, women, beaches.
After getting out of the Army, though, it was time to come home.
He returned to Napa with his first wife and got a job with the Napa Fire Department, where he spent about 30 years as a firefighter. He also joined the National Guard, where he continued to fly helicopters.
“The fire department is a great job,” he said. “In the old days they were all military guys, so I fit in perfectly. And also some of the guys I joined with (were) Vietnam guys, so the fire department was a great life for me.”
In 1998, he was assigned to fly the newer Blackhawk helicopters during the U.S. military intervention in Bosnia. He was assigned to a medical unit. He shrugs the deployment off as not terribly exciting, though he did get to visit parts of Europe.
It was also at the controls of a Blackhawk where he suffered a close brush with death, during a search and rescue mission on Mount Shasta in 2000, trying to locate a pair of missing hikers.
With bad weather closing in, the chopper went down high on the slope, with Nance at the controls.
“I thought the aircraft was coming apart on us; I didn’t know we had hit the hill” with the rotor, he said. “To this day I’m not really sure that’s what happened, but I knew something as coming (apart).”
Trying to save the damaged aircraft from a deadly plunge, he deliberately rolled into the hill. Fortunately nobody was killed, but the crew and passengers had to hike down the snow-covered mountain, and Nance suffered what appears to have been a nasty concussion.
After that, he retired from the National Guard, though he continues to fly helicopters occasionally, particularly a restored Huey in the Bay Area.
He’s now retired from the fire department too. He and his second wife Valerie live on a large parcel east of Napa. Nance spends his time tending to his newest passion – drag racing – and he is also an avid collector of classic cars, parts of which are scattered around his garage and barn in various states of restoration.
As bloody as his war experience was, he said he did enjoy it. And he says that “switch” in his head has kept his war experience, and later firefighting career, from having too much effect on him.
“I’m happy with what I did,” he said. “I’m happy with life, period, because I’ve seen the other side many times and it’s easy for me to be happy.”