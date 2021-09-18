They Served With Honor: The persistent desire to fly

Editor's Note: This is the fifth and final installment of our annual series profiling veterans in our community. All five stories will be collected in a special section in next Sunday's edition.
Greg Brown pretty much always wanted to fly.
He loved superheroes when he was young; he would wear a cape and jump from the top of a deep freezer while pretending to be Superman. And, at four years old, he peered out of an airplane window on his first passenger flight, looked rapturously upon the clouds and the passing landscape from above.
“I still remember looking out the window and just being amazed, thinking: ‘this is fantastic,’” Brown said. “… I wanted to fly because I thought it was the neatest thing in the world.”
Brown was born in Eugene, Oregon in 1971 and moved around with his mom, a nurse, several times in his early years. He lived in various parts of Canada, Dallas, Hawaii, and Japan, among other places. His interest in flight never waned.
Now 50 and a Napa resident for about a dozen years, Brown has flown aircraft for the United States Navy in countries around the world, including missions in Afghanistan following 9/11. He's also served in the reserves, trained other pilots, and flown commercial flights.
Brown’s intense interest in military planes took off when he was 11. During a visit to Germany in 1982, he was amazed to see United States Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jets in action.
“[They were] flying just a couple of hundred feet off the ground, racing over the autobahn and doing big rolls and maneuvers and flights with other jets,” Brown said. “I just remember getting a huge smile on my face when I saw them; just ‘oh wow, that’s awesome. I think I want to do that.’”
Brown nurtured his interest in aircraft over the years. To see what flying a plane was really like, he took up an introductory flight on a Cessna 172 shortly after graduating high school.
“I was such an aviation geek that I knew what I was doing,” Brown said. “And so the guy, the instructor who was giving me the intro flight didn’t really believe I couldn’t fly, he was like, ‘hey you did pretty good, why don’t you try and land.’ And that’s where I kind of screwed it up.”
Getting flying and then transitioning into the military took Brown years of tough work. He attended aviation school at Trinity Western University, located in British Columbia, and focused all his energy on doing as well as he could. At the end of it all, he could certainly fly a plane. However, Brown couldn’t immediately transition into military service as a pilot because he graduated in the early ‘90s when then-president Bill Clinton was cutting military personnel.
For a few years following college, Brown was a commercial pilot. He flew bush planes — small airplanes that provide flight services in undeveloped areas — in Alaska and took part in crop-dusting by dropping grass seed from a small plane on plots of land.
“I went to commercial aviation because you just couldn’t be a pilot in the military, pretty much,” Brown said. “They were just kicking guys out left and right.”
But Brown never lost the urge to pilot military planes. He finally joined the Navy in 1997 at the age of 26, about two years before he would’ve been barred from starting military flight training.
“I always had my applications in the Air Force, the Marine Corps, and the Navy, all of them at the same time,” Brown said. “The Air Force was like, 'yeah, we’ll take you but it’s going to be a year.' The Marine Corps was like, ‘are you sure you want to be a Marine?’ I said, ‘I guess.’ And they were like, ‘not a good enough answer; you won’t make it through boot camp with that answer.’ Then the Navy was like, ‘yeah, we’ll take you in three months.’”
Brown went through training after training and eventually moved to Miramar, in San Diego, a Marine Corps base. He'd married his wife by then and had a son on the way. Then, after a year and some months, he moved to Lemoore, California to serve with a Navy strike squadron known as the Argonauts.
Brown said 9/11 started out as a normal morning for him. But his brother called him and told him to turn on the TV, and Brown saw the towers of the World Trade Center falling. He headed to work, he said, and, because of security concerns, it took several hours for everyone to get onto the military base.
Brown was deployed in December, months before his deployment was originally planned. From the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, Brown — flying an F-18C Hornet — and the other pilots flew missions from the Indian Ocean to support the US ground forces in Afghanistan.
After several other missions around the Pacific Ocean, Brown eventually became an instructor, in part because he wanted to stay with his family. The military as a whole, he said, has also been like a big family to him.
“It’s a huge adventure,” Brown said. “Everybody believes in the mission; everybody believes that we’re trying to be the good guys. It doesn’t always work out that way, but we’re trying.”
Brown moved to Napa in 2009. He said he’d first visited the North Bay during his college years for a wedding in Petaluma and always felt like coming back.
His son and daughter have grown up in Napa, he said, and his family obviously enjoys being able to fly with him when he goes places. His daughter, he said, is very proud of him. But, even so, they’ve never been quite as enthused with aviation as he’s been his whole life.
“My kids have never been impressed. It’s a different generation. When I was a kid, you’d go to an airshow. Most kids my age thought airshows were awesome, and they were just one big 'wow' moment. And now my son and his friends, none of them care I’ve been in the military or flew jets or anything; they don’t think that’s cool at all.”
Without joining the military, Brown added, “I probably just would’ve done the airline thing and that would’ve been OK. But it wouldn’t have been as interesting. It would’ve gone by a lot faster, with not as many memories. You don’t want hardships, but in the end, you end up talking about the hardships more than anything else. They end up being the highlights of your life. I definitely don’t regret it at all.”
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.