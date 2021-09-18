They Served With Honor: The persistent desire to fly

Brown was deployed in December, months before his deployment was originally planned. From the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, Brown — flying an F-18C Hornet — and the other pilots flew missions from the Indian Ocean to support the US ground forces in Afghanistan.

After several other missions around the Pacific Ocean, Brown eventually became an instructor, in part because he wanted to stay with his family. The military as a whole, he said, has also been like a big family to him.

“It’s a huge adventure,” Brown said. “Everybody believes in the mission; everybody believes that we’re trying to be the good guys. It doesn’t always work out that way, but we’re trying.”

Brown moved to Napa in 2009. He said he’d first visited the North Bay during his college years for a wedding in Petaluma and always felt like coming back.

His son and daughter have grown up in Napa, he said, and his family obviously enjoys being able to fly with him when he goes places. His daughter, he said, is very proud of him. But, even so, they’ve never been quite as enthused with aviation as he’s been his whole life.