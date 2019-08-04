They Served With Honor: War from the flight deck

Editor’s note: This is the third of a 10-part series profiling veterans who live in Napa County. To submit suggestions for other veterans to profile, email sscully@napanews.com. This week’s story was sponsored by Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc.
It didn’t take long for naval aviator Doyle Borchers to realize that something was wrong.
Flying his F-4 Phantom fighter-bomber day and night off the decks of the U.S.S. America, Borchers was struck by the strange selection of targets in Vietnam that he and his squadron were assigned — a small fuel dump to be struck by a massive wave of aircraft, while a nearby Vietnamese command center was off limits — “put a bomb in there and you’re going to get court martialed,” the briefing officer told them. Permission denied to attack a mountain known to be honeycombed with tunnels and packed with explosives and other supplies.
“We were getting target lists every day from Washington, D.C.” while targets that local officers knew about went barely touched, he said, his bafflement evident even 50 years later.
All the while, friends were being shot down and killed. Four of the six men in his advanced flight training class never came home. Of the 14 two-man Phantom crews in the squadron on the America, three were shot down, leaving one man dead.
“When I started that cruise, I really thought I was going in to do something wonderful for my country. By the end of that cruise, after having lost many of my very close friends, being killed or captured, having been shot down, and seeing how our government manipulated that war so that we were always fighting with one arm behind our backs, literally,” said Borchers, 77, who lives in Napa, “I came to the conclusion that that war was not a good war and we had been used.”
He thought about leaving the Navy as soon as his required years of service were up. He was even offered a lucrative job at a booming new electronics company run by a young Texas entrepreneur named Ross Perot.
But something held him back. What if, he thought, someone in the senior ranks of the military one day had the courage to say to the political leadership “what we’re doing in Vietnam is wrong.”
He determined to stick out a career in the military to see if he could be that kind of voice.
“At the end of that tour, I was pretty mature in my thought, my thinking ‘this is really wrong’ ... not to the point of being a pacifist — I mean shoot, I stayed in for 27 years,” he said, “but I stayed in with a different motivation ... It made me decide I wanted to stay in the Navy to help do something maybe to try to stop that behavior in the future.”
The journey to Vietnam started for Borchers in the central Texas town of Clifton. His father had been a waist gunner on a B-17 in World War II, the only survivor of a plane that went down. He spent a year in German captivity, but returned home to Texas to raise a family, including Doyle.
Young Doyle was captivated by a TV series called “West Point,” set in the famous military academy. He was determined to make a career in the Army. His local congress member, who arranged appointments to the military schools, however, advised him to go to the Naval Academy instead.
“I said ‘sir, why? I’ve never even seen the water,’” he said, but the congressman insisted that the Naval Academy offered a better education and wider career opportunity, so Borchers followed his advice.
On one of his summer training courses at the academy, he encountered naval aviation and was hooked. He passed the tough qualification for a fighter pilot and was eventually assigned to fly the Phantom, the main U.S. combat jet of the era. Squadron 33 was assigned to the carrier America and headed off for Vietnam.
He ended up flying 131 combat missions, ranging from ground support to bombing runs to escorting photo reconnaissance. Those recon missions, he said, were particularly hair-raising, since it was just one Phantom and one unarmed surveillance plane, with little else to protect them from ground fire or hostile fighters.
It was just two days on duty before he experienced his first loss — his friend and roommate was shot down and killed flying a mission that Borchers had been scheduled to fly were it not for a mechanical problem in his aircraft.
Although the carrier was far from the bloody combat of the jungle, the work was stressful for the men. Missions flew night and day, sometimes three per day. Often they flew at night, particularly dangerous conditions for landing on an aircraft carrier. When not flying missions, the pilots took turns being on alert to launch immediately in case enemy aircraft approached the ship.
After he decided not to leave the Navy, his career took several interesting turns. In 1970, he qualified as a test pilot and was one of the first people to fly the advanced F-14. He later did another deployment at sea — this time in the safer waters of the Mediterranean back aboard the U.S.S. America. Later he was assigned to be a project manager in the Naval Air Systems Command, where he helped manage the complex job of training and equipping pilots in the pre-revolutionary Iranian air force to fly the F-14, the only foreign nation ever allowed to buy the aircraft.
In all of those assignments, he said, he tried to remember the lesson he drew from Vietnam – speak truth to power. He said he often irritated his superior officers with blunt assessments of flaws in the F-4 or F-14, assessments that sometimes led to the aircraft being grounded. Those flaws, however, if left unaddressed, could easily have gotten someone killed.
After commanding an F-14 squadron on the U.S.S. Ranger in the Pacific, the time had come for Borchers to make a decision: in order to advance his career, he needed to pick a “major command” path, and two were open to a man of his experience: be the commander of a full air wing or else aim for command of one of the big nuclear aircraft carriers. He wanted to pursue the flight command path, but the admiral in charge of the carriers had other ideas.
In 1980, he undertook the intensive training course on operating the huge nuclear reactors that drive the largest vessels. In order to be in charge, he needed to understand every aspect of the reactors and every job done by every worker, from enlisted men to officers.
After passing that in 1983, he become the second-in-command of the U.S.S. Carl Vinson, a carrier of the Nimitz-class, then the most powerful and advanced ships in the fleet. He advanced to full command of the U.S.S. Ponce, an assault ship that carries marines and landing craft to support an amphibious landing.
After gaining several years of command experience, he got the big prize —
command of a carrier, back on the Carl Vinson. After leading the ship to a number of significant awards, including for battle readiness and operational safety, he decided to retire in 1992.
He could have continued on a track for possible promotion to admiral, but he had grown weary of the political games that become necessary at ever higher ranks. Also, by then in his late 40s, he was ready for a steadier job and to give his long-suffering wife and kids a more stable home after years of moving for his naval postings.
They settled in Sacramento, where his wife Jeanne became deeply involved in community affairs and he ran a private security company. But their stable life was not to last long — he was finding work in private industry stifling, and after just a few years in Sacramento, his wife died unexpectedly.
Fate brought him together with his current wife, Joan, a year or so later. She had been married to a friend of Borchers’ who had died of cancer around the same time as his wife died.
“We just hit it off, it was like we had known each other forever,” he said.
Joan ran an elite dance training academy in Moraga, the California Academy of Performing Arts, which trains youths to go on to high-level dance programs such as Julliard. Borchers eventually became interested in the business side of the academy and has spent nearly 20 years as the president.
The couple moved first to Angwin, then to a gracious home in Browns Valley on a hill with a commanding view of the neighborhood — roughly at the same height, Borchers likes to point out, as the towering bridge on the Carl Vinson.
There is confusion in our community as to who a veteran really is, even among those who have served in the military.
Borchers had two children from his first marriage — son Doyle Borchers III was killed in a small plane accident in 2008 — and he adopted Joan’s children by her first marriage. They have nine grandchildren, several in the area.
Although he emerged safely from Vietnam, and went on to an illustrious career, Borchers still struggles with his war experience. He hesitates to describe it as PTSD, but he says he still suffers bouts of deep sadness when he thinks about the tension, pressure, and loss of life the war inflicted.
“Vietnam I think was a complete disaster,” he said. “We spent so much not just in terms of money but the lives lost there and equally as great the damage done not just to the 60,000 (killed) but hundreds of thousands of young men who served in that godawful mess. What that did to them long term is a tragedy. You can fast forward that into all the other crap — Iraq was a total disaster.”
And it has given him a finely honed sense of outrage as he has watched military intervention after military intervention by the United States, most egregiously the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
“The older I get, the stronger my contemplative side and my faith side has gotten. It makes me so very sad to look at humanity and see the way we treat each other,” he said. “I just think we misuse our resources so badly. When we could take all those resources instead of being afraid of each other and hating each other, we could literally be making everyone so whole. And we don’t do it.”