They Served With Honor: Years in Vietnam helped Wilson mature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This is the second in a five-part series telling the stories of veterans who live in Napa County.

Jake Wilson earned his doctorate before he got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“I got my P.H.D. in Vietnam — ‘pride, honor and dignity,’” the Napa resident said.

Wilson enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1967, a few months after graduating from Calistoga High School, and spent two of his four years of service in the country.

He wasn’t one of the soldiers on the front lines, but they couldn’t have done their jobs without him. He served in the Army Security Agency, which was responsible for the security of Army communications.

“The worst that we had was a rocket attack a few times a month,” he recalled. “Our base was overrun one time, and we would have to go down to the compound and defend it because we would have had to destroy it if they overtook it. But no shots were fired or anything. It was just a couple of Vietnamese coming over the line. Where I was at was right down the street from the 3rd Field Hospital south of Saigon, though, so I saw a lot of injured people.”

Probably the hardest part of the job was the work schedule.