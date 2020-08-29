They Served With Honor: Years in Vietnam helped Wilson mature

Editor’s note: This is the second in a five-part series telling the stories of veterans who live in Napa County.
Jake Wilson earned his doctorate before he got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“I got my P.H.D. in Vietnam — ‘pride, honor and dignity,’” the Napa resident said.
Wilson enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1967, a few months after graduating from Calistoga High School, and spent two of his four years of service in the country.
He wasn’t one of the soldiers on the front lines, but they couldn’t have done their jobs without him. He served in the Army Security Agency, which was responsible for the security of Army communications.
“The worst that we had was a rocket attack a few times a month,” he recalled. “Our base was overrun one time, and we would have to go down to the compound and defend it because we would have had to destroy it if they overtook it. But no shots were fired or anything. It was just a couple of Vietnamese coming over the line. Where I was at was right down the street from the 3rd Field Hospital south of Saigon, though, so I saw a lot of injured people.”
Probably the hardest part of the job was the work schedule.
“I worked 12 hours a day, 30 days on, one day off, for months. We were short people, and I didn’t have any choice,” he said. “Then I became an E-5 (non-commissioned officer) and supervised 35 people on a shift. It was a job in the sense that you got up and went to work, but it was an important job in the sense that you knew people out there were depending on that information and your process getting done properly.”
He said his saddest memory was after his cousin, Calistoga grad Michael Elkinton, was killed in action and his family requested that Wilson escort the body home.
“That was the worst experience for me,” he said. “I had to medevac out on a C-130, which was a medical flight, to the main hospital in Osaka, Japan. There were only three or four seats pointing to the back of the plane and it was all filled with people that were shot up, injured or blown up. They were on gurneys and had nurses with them. I’m 18 and I’ve been in this country only 18 days and I’m thinking ‘What did I get myself into?’ I was too scared to eat or say anything at all. Then I had to meet the body at Oakland Army Base, bring it back to Calistoga and be part of the military honor guard."
Wilson traveled with his grandson and other fourth graders from West Park Elementary to Washington D.C. a year ago and toured the Vietnam Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
“We put a wreath in front of Michael’s name and he and two other kids laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
No lazy kid
Wilson graduated during the “Summer of Love” in the Bay Area, the epicenter of the 1960s peace and civil rights protests, but he was more interested in continuing his basketball and baseball careers at the time. He had tried to be a three-sport athlete by also playing football. Though he was one of the fastest kids in the school, he stood only 5 feet, 3 inches and weighed 133 pounds.
“I went over to the fairgrounds, and they fit me into this uniform,” he recalled of his first and last football practice. “I looked around and said, ‘I can’t do this.’ I’m really glad I didn’t because guys I knew were saying 10 years later they were having nothing but problems with their knees. But I played four years of high school basketball — on JV the first three years because I was so small."
“My first year we played in the big building at the fairgrounds because the school gym had burned down. They put in an elevated wooden floor and we had to practice early in the morning. It was freezing, so the shower after practice felt so good. I scored so many points that when I came up to varsity, I was co-captain and made second team all-league. I played three years of high school baseball and made first team all-league all three years, playing third base.”
The Calistoga boys basketball head coach at the time, Bill Witthuhn, would write three books about the sport — including one titled “Shotnick” that mentioned Wilson.
“He said I was the fastest player he’d seen in those years,” Wilsons said. “I later found out he was in World War II and was shot down behind enemy lines, and it was several days before he was rescued. You would have never thought that because he never talked about it. People have a lot of stories to tell.”
Wilson was born in Kentucky and his parents divorced two years later. His aunt moved him to San Pablo to live with his mother, and they relocated to Calistoga in 1959. He played baseball right away. Basketball didn’t come until his freshman year, when he also started working at a popular fruit stand in Calistoga run by a couple.
“That’s where I learned my work ethic because you had to be there at 6 in the morning and if you were late, they let you know it,” he said. “At 8:15, you’d head down to school, then come back to work after school. One Fourth of July, when I was 13 or 14, I worked from 6 to 11:30 in the morning. We had a ballgame at 12 at the fairgrounds and I played a doubleheader, changed clothes, then went back to work because it was during the fair and was their busiest time because they had a fair going on in Calistoga.”
By his senior year, he said, he was able to buy a metallic blue ’57 Chevy for $275.
“When I went in the service, my mom insisted that I leave the car there,” he recalled, “and my brother totaled it.”
When Wilson was a freshman at Calistoga, one of the seniors was Al Vermeil. More than just the youngest brother of Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Dick Vermeil, Al is the only strength coach to have world championship rings in both the NFL and NBA — with the San Francisco 49ers, whose staff he joined in 1979, and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s — and the only strength coach to work in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball.
“I remember watching him throw the shot put after school,” Wilson said. “They lived across the street from us and their dad did towing and mechanical work and taught my brother. Al used to work out in the summer in his yard for 5-6 hours a day, lifting weights and stretching. He was a total workout fanatic.”
Turning point
Wilson enrolled in what was then called Napa College, mainly to play baseball and basketball for the Chiefs, which was the school’s mascot at the time. He took the hour-long bus ride each way and participated in the college’s summer basketball program. He got a job in the cafeteria to kill time before the bus returned to Calistoga. By the time classes began, Wilson was tired of the grind and dropped out after a week.
“I wasn’t mature enough to sit in class and do all that stuff,” Wilson said. “A friend of mine from baseball, Francis Freund, was just working and one day he said ‘This is crazy — we need to get out of town.’ So we went down to see the recruiter in Vallejo and he talked us into going into the ASA. They enlisted you, but if you didn’t pass the background checks, you went into the regular Army or whatever they assigned you to. Once you got to basic training and took a series of tests and passed the background checks, they determine where you would go, and I went into cryptographic communications.”
Freund trained in Morse Code in Massachusetts and Wilson went to Fort Gordon in Georgia for cryptography.
The Tet Offensive in early 1968 saw 1,536 members of the U.S. and other allied forces lose their lives and 7,764 wounded. Five months later, Wilson thought he was headed to Europe.
“Four of us walked into the commander’s office,” he recalled, “and he said ‘OK, you four guys, here’s your orders. You’re going to Vietnam. You’ve got two weeks off. Report to Oakland Army base on June 25.’ On July 1, they drove us over to Travis Air Force Base and put us on an airplane.”
It was the first flight of his life, and the farthest he’d traveled from Calistoga other than to go to Ashland College in Oregon for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes conference, where he met legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden.
“Our senior trip was to go to Conn Dam for a picnic, not Washington D.C or Disneyland,” he said. “When we arrived at Bien Hoa Air Base (near Ho Chi Minh City), we had to fly around for an extra hour because they were bombing the airstrip. Then they drove us to Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon.”
Wilson said the communications center where he worked sent as many as 9,000 to 11,000 messages a day that were garbled during transit and translated upon arrival.
“They came in from all over, and we would forward them to the Philippines, the National Security Agency in Maryland, the State Department or the White House. Each day the codes were changed, so even if somebody were able to spend time with it and work it out, it was a different code the next day. They had to do with troop movements, assassinations in Saigon, any kind of intelligence they wanted to send out.”
Wilson spent 24 of the next 26 months in Vietnam, using his two 30-day leaves to come back to Calistoga and his seven-day “R-N-R” vacations to visit Australia, Japan and Singapore.
Wilson said he enlisted out of boredom and to have a good job, not for patriotic reasons.
“I didn’t really have an opinion about the war,” he said. “I didn’t watch TV much, the body counts and all, because I was playing sports. Francis and I wanted to see the world.”
A changed man
Along with human casualties, Wilson was taken aback by government waste.
“For instance, the Navy was taking big million-dollar cranes and dumping them in the ocean because they didn’t want to haul them back to the United States,” he said.
Wilson spend his last year of Army service at Fort Meade, Maryland. He got out 89 days early, in August 1971, by asking the college to send a letter of acceptance so he could start school on time. He received $425 a month through the G.I. Bill, got an apartment, and walked to school until a new Volkswagen Bug he had ordered in Maryland was finally ready to be picked up.
“It was $2,460 out the door, tax and license (included), and I drove it across the United States home,” he said.
Wilson turned 22 only a month after getting out of the Army. He was a guard in basketball under head coach Bob Steen and a shortstop and leadoff hitter in baseball under head coach Larry Bailey.
“I was very motivated because I’d grown up,” Wilson said. “When you see all the stuff that I saw (in Vietnam), it makes you want to focus and do all the work that’s necessary.”
Wilson transferred to Sacramento State, where he worked for the Franchise Tax Board during two tax seasons and graduated with degrees in social work and correction. He later added a master’s degree in public administration from Golden Gate University. He worked 5 years in social services for the county of Napa, and then in the mental health crisis clinic on Old Sonoma Road for 7 years.
“While I was there, the administrator gave me permission to run a group for veterans at the high school. I did that once a week for 30 months. After that, I co-wrote a grant to Welcome Home Inc. and we got a $55,000 grant in 1985 from a concert organized by actor Peter Fonda to work with the family support network. It was a one-year grant, but we were able to spread it out for three years. After that I got a job as a state parole agent, and I did that for 25 years.”
Wilson joined the Optimist service club in 1991 and coached in or oversaw the seventh-eighth-grade boys division of its youth basketball league for nearly three decades. He stepped away after this past season after taking a job as a school bus driver.
During the war, the Register printed addresses of Napa Valley servicemen so readers could write them, and the mother of Napa’s Ed Perhay saw that Wilson was from Calistoga and had her son contact him. They became friends.
“When I was going to do my 30-day vacation after the first year,” Wilson recalled, “Ed was telling me how he had six sisters, so naturally I teased him that I was going to go date all of them. He gave me a pair of binoculars that he bought in Japan to take to his dad in Napa. When I went over there, this young girl opened the door, took the binoculars, said ‘OK’ and slammed the door in my face.
“When I got out of the service, Ed and I got an apartment together in The Woodlands (across from Harvest Middle School) and I started dating that sister, Donna. She had just graduated from high school, in 1971, and she would find excuses to come over with her girlfriend to visit her brother. As soon as I finished college, we got married, and we’ve now been married 45 years.”
Wilson was asked if he thought his life would have been far different had he not enlisted in the Army.
“Yeah,” he said, “I would have probably gotten a job in the bottling room at one of the wineries — not something fancy, because I wouldn’t have gone to college.”
And he wouldn’t have that “P.H.D.”
