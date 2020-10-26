They sounded the alarm about Northern California's wildfire risks, but little help arrived

Repeated requests by The Times for comment from the county public works department went unanswered.

Although Cal Fire has allocated millions of dollars to Butte County to reduce its fire risks since the Camp fire, none of those dollars flowed to work in Berry Creek.

"Throughout my career, the big communities sop up all the money," said Nielsen (R-Tehama), who recommended the federal government contribute more. "The greatest weight should be on the local citizenry ... as to where resources should be deployed."

Because no one can predict where and when a wildfire will start, treating fuels around one community and not another is really an act of speculation, Derby said. There's too much overgrown forest to get it all, it grows back too fast and the environmental regulations to treat it often take too long to get approved, he added.

"Welcome to my world," Derby said. "It's not just the fire safe councils. I oversee vegetation management for the Butte unit and we put together ... prescribed fire projects, and I've had a few of them burn up before I could get to them."

For its part, the U.S. Forest Service too has struggled to fund its own forest management projects and has a backlog of millions of acres of mitigation work, including federal lands in California.