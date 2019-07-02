The Napa Valley is a fireworks-free zone and officials want it to stay that way — even on the Fourth of July.
Firework shows will take place across the valley after dark, but residents are prohibited from putting on their own displays.
"It just takes one to get onto a rooftop ... or fly into some dry vegetation," said Napa Fire Department Capt. Ty Becerra. "It could have a bad result."
While California allows residents to use some fireworks that aren't considered to be dangerous by the state, no place in Napa County allows residents to use them. The county has a history of fire incidents, Becerra said. Fireworks can also injure people, he said.
St. Helena was the last place in the county to sell fireworks. That changed last June when the City Council banned all fireworks on the heels of the October 2017 wildfires in the North Bay and Northern California.
People who possess fireworks considered by the state to be dangerous can be fined $500 to $1,000 for a first offense under state law. For people with 25 to 100 pounds of fireworks, punishment includes a year in jail and a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.
Fines and jail times increase with the weight of the fireworks confiscated.
Anyone who has fireworks can come to the downtown Napa fire station at 1539 First St. Staff will properly dispose of them.
In Napa, Fourth of July evening festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a city-sponsored festival in the Oxbow Commons Park at 1268 McKinstry St. featuring live music, food, and a Kids Zone with carnival games and other family activities. A selection of food, beer and Napa Valley wine will be featured on McKinstry Street.
The holiday will culminate in Napa Lights the Valley, the fireworks display that will begin at 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas will be available at the Commons as well as the First Street bridge, Veterans Memorial Park and Main and Third streets, and the Riverfront Green at Soscol Avenue and Third Street.
Festival parking will be available at the city-owned lot at Pearl and West streets and at downtown garages. Due to increased traffic, festival-goers are encouraged to ride bicycles to the July Fourth celebration, and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition will offer free valet bike parking to those arriving on two wheels.
Due to the noise and the expected size of crowds, no pets other than service animals will be allowed at the festival or fireworks display.