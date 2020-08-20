Third grade Napa teacher meets her students on opening day using Zoom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday was Napa’s first day of school, but city streets were strangely empty.

Streams of kids headed to classrooms wearing new shoes and carrying new backpacks were nowhere to be seen. Crosswalks were empty and crossing guards and school bus drivers seem to be on hiatus. Parents weren’t jostling for parking spaces on campuses or asking for first-day-of-school goodbye hugs and photos.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa Valley Unified School District teachers weren’t welcoming new students inside their new rooms and reassuring nervous parents.

Instead, teachers are now teaching from a distance – either working from home or alone in their individual classrooms. Students are learning from home using Chromebooks or other devices and Zoom meetings.

At Room 27 at Bel Aire Park Elementary School, third grade teacher Leslie Gjestvang was ready to meet her newest crop of students – virtually.

“It’s surreal, really,” said Gjestvang. “In a way it doesn’t feel like the first day of school. But it will when I see them."

The teacher said she likes the first day of school.