Third grade Napa teacher meets her students on opening day using Zoom

Thursday was Napa’s first day of school, but city streets were strangely empty.
Streams of kids headed to classrooms wearing new shoes and carrying new backpacks were nowhere to be seen. Crosswalks were empty and crossing guards and school bus drivers seem to be on hiatus. Parents weren’t jostling for parking spaces on campuses or asking for first-day-of-school goodbye hugs and photos.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa Valley Unified School District teachers weren’t welcoming new students inside their new rooms and reassuring nervous parents.
Instead, teachers are now teaching from a distance – either working from home or alone in their individual classrooms. Students are learning from home using Chromebooks or other devices and Zoom meetings.
At Room 27 at Bel Aire Park Elementary School, third grade teacher Leslie Gjestvang was ready to meet her newest crop of students – virtually.
“It’s surreal, really,” said Gjestvang. “In a way it doesn’t feel like the first day of school. But it will when I see them."
The teacher said she likes the first day of school.
“Every August you have this fresh start,” she said. “Every year is a little different, and I look at this (year) like that,” she said. “We’re going to learn a lot and have fun together and be open-minded about a new way of teaching and learning.”
“We’re going to teach kids to the best of our ability,” she said.
“It’s a bit harder to do that when they’re not in the room,” she acknowledged. “You have to be more creative. But it can still be done.”
Gjestvang is drawing on her 16 years of experience as a teacher — 15 of those years at Bel Aire Park.
At 8 a.m. in Room 27, Gjestvang officially “opened” her Zoom meeting for the kids to enter the online portal.
“Are you seeing friends?” Gjestvang asked the class.
“You look happy,” she told the group.
“Hi, Taylor!” Gjestvang called out. “Good morning, Charlie! There’s Isaac. There’s Braulio. Braulio, your hand is up but your audio isn’t working. Can your momma help?”
After working out a glitch with the correct link to the Zoom meeting by 8:17 a.m. all students were accounted for and logged in.
“Thanks for being patient,” the teacher said.
“Let’s get started,” she said, putting on the song “Happy” by Pharrell for the students.
“I’m so happy to be your teacher this year,” Gjestvang told her students. “We’re going to have a good year.”
Gjestvang then called on each student to greet the rest of the class.
“Good morning Room 27,” called out third-grader Kevin.
“Bonjour,” said third-grader Danny.
“Charlotte, it looks like you have a unicorn over your bed,” Gjestvang said.
“I have two,” Charlotte replied.
“Marely, am I saying your name right?” Gjestvang asked.
“Max, where are you?” she asked. “There you are. Max, welcome to third grade.”
After some gentle questioning, the students realized Room 27 is home to two sets of twins this year.
“We have twins times two!” said Gjestvang.
Sounds of family and home life could also be heard during the third grader’s Zoom meeting.
“If you have a question, don’t be shy,” one parent encouraged her child.
Someone’s baby brother wanted to play.
Someone’s sibling could also be heard on another Zoom call in another classroom.
“That’s OK,” said Gjestvang. “That’s what happens when we learn at home.”
Next up, it was time for a one- to two-minute stretch break, Gjestvang announced. “Get your wiggles out,” but “stay by your devices.”
Gjestvang explained that regular breaks are built into the instruction time. Otherwise, “It’s a long time for them to have to sit.”
“Raise your hands if you want to share some thinking,” she asked. “That will help us listen to the person talking.”
“How are we going to do picture day?” asked a student named Grace.
“What time is school?” asked another.
How are we going to celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day? asked another.
Next, it was time for a brief video tour of the classroom. This is the board about the universe, the first unit we’ll be studying, the teacher said, and here’s my desk, and our classroom “essential agreements” and a word wall. And a hand sanitizer station.
“Now that you’ve showed us the classroom, I really want to go back there,” said a student named Melissa.
“I really want to go back to school when the coronavirus is over,” said another student. “People need to find (a) cure to fix it,” he said.
“I can’t wait to have you back at school as soon as it’s safe,” replied Gjestvang.
Cecelia Robledo
Jackson Duda
Josie Ovanessian
Anthony Breiten
Nathalia Olivera
Andy Olivera
Joshua Cleveland
Kyli Cleveland
Jezzy and Jerion Estabillo
Liam Havens
Uziel, Liani and Khaily Chavez
Duane Rodrigues III
Giovanni Barner
Mateo Gonzalez
Emma Gonzalez
Samuel G Tavizon
Lorenzo Servente
Sofia and Emilio Alvarez
Mason Starin
Isaac and Ariel Velazquez
Andre Tsai
