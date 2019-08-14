The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday, the third day in a row, because of unhealthful levels of smog in the region.
Light winds and hot temperatures, along with the daily load of motor vehicle exhaust, will continue to elevate concentrations of ozone, or smog, the district said in a news release.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Napa Valley through Thursday, with temperatures around 100 degrees or higher. Cooling should start Friday.