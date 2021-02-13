This abandoned south Napa ruin once tracked Sputniks during Cold War

But people wanted to do more than read about satellites. They wanted to see satellites and so did Simpson.

At 9:30 p.m. on May 15, 1958, Simpson and the operating technician stepped outside the Press Wireless building and looked at the night sky. Sputnik 3 was passing overhead, this version shaped like a capsule and about 11 feet long.

“It was visible for almost exactly 16 minutes; at its brightest was clear, like a bright star,” Simpson told The Napa Register. “It kept fading and brightening as it moved.”

Simpson found fault with how Sputnik 3 sent the L signal in international Morse code. He found “significant variations in the length and spacing of all the dots.”

A grainy, 1960s black-and-white photograph shows the inside of Press Wireless. Simpson stands near a wall lined with metal equipment rising higher than him, back in the days before a computer could fit in a person’s hand.

Press Wireless came to an end in the Napa-Sonoma marshes in 1966 due to a merger. The equipment was moved to Belmont. “Famed Wireless Center is Closing,” said a headline in The Napa Register.

The concrete building began a long decay. As decades wore on, many who went to the far-flung area and saw the structure didn't know its history.