This abandoned south Napa ruin once tracked Sputniks during Cold War

A mysterious wreck of a building in remote Napa County wetlands once hummed with excitement as radio workers became the first in the western United States to pick up the latest Asian news and Soviet Sputnik beeps.
This Press Wireless site was once a newsgathering powerhouse. Today, it’s a broken-down, all-but-forgotten piece of the past.
“Some of us are wondering about the history of the old concrete structure out Buchli Station Road in Carneros right on the water,” local resident Robin Ellison recently told the Napa Valley Register.
Ellison is among those who go to the end of narrow Buchli Station Road in the south county to walk the levees and look for great horned owls and other wildlife. Drive on a rutted dirt road, cross the railroad tracks and there’s a parking lot for the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area.
“It’s a great bird watching place,” she said.
But it was once much more. Press Wireless, Inc. in 1946 targeted the location for a two-story concrete building and an aerial system covering about 20 acres. Company officials said the flat marshlands were an ideal place for radio reception.
The station would handle the bulk of news reports being transmitted by wireless from Shanghai, Tokyo and Manilla. Radio waves transmitted stories and pictures almost instantly. In that era, receiving that information required a sprawling operation.
Press Wireless, Inc. had been formed in 1928 by the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Christian Science Monitor, Chicago Daily News and Chicago Tribune.
Robert Simpson served as station manager at the Napa site. He said he liked getting the latest dispatches from Asia and knowing he was the first person in the United States to read the news.
His self-described biggest thrill came on Oct. 5, 1957. His station was the first in the western United States to pick up signals from the Soviet satellite Sputnik.
“We tried all of our antennas and this one picked it up best, running spaced dots on the 20 megacycle frequency,” Simpson told The Napa Register the next day.
Sputnik was a metal sphere only about the size of a beach ball. Still, it was the first artificial satellite to orbit Earth and the opening shot in what became the space race. Interest in Napa and around the world was intense.
The Napa station detected Sputnik just before 6 p.m. as the satellite traveled east to west at 18,000 mph. The signals came at three-tenths-of-a-second intervals.
“Stronger and longer signals indicate the satellite is passing close to this area, possibly even over Napa,” the newspaper reported.
The United States soon launched its own satellites and a kind of satellite-mania engulfed the nation. Banner headlines of the latest launches appeared regularly in The Napa Register — and stories describing the Press Wireless satellite detection work.
But people wanted to do more than read about satellites. They wanted to see satellites and so did Simpson.
At 9:30 p.m. on May 15, 1958, Simpson and the operating technician stepped outside the Press Wireless building and looked at the night sky. Sputnik 3 was passing overhead, this version shaped like a capsule and about 11 feet long.
“It was visible for almost exactly 16 minutes; at its brightest was clear, like a bright star,” Simpson told The Napa Register. “It kept fading and brightening as it moved.”
Simpson found fault with how Sputnik 3 sent the L signal in international Morse code. He found “significant variations in the length and spacing of all the dots.”
A grainy, 1960s black-and-white photograph shows the inside of Press Wireless. Simpson stands near a wall lined with metal equipment rising higher than him, back in the days before a computer could fit in a person’s hand.
Press Wireless came to an end in the Napa-Sonoma marshes in 1966 due to a merger. The equipment was moved to Belmont. “Famed Wireless Center is Closing,” said a headline in The Napa Register.
The concrete building began a long decay. As decades wore on, many who went to the far-flung area and saw the structure didn't know its history.
Yvonne Baginski, a local senior advocate, about 15 years ago helped care for a man about 90 years old. He told her he had worked as a radio operator at the Buchli Station Road building doing decoding work. Baginski said she got the impression the work had to do with national security, though the man didn’t directly say so.
She took him out to the end of Buchli Station Road to see the old building and she has since returned a few times. The building looks worse today than 15 years ago, she said.
“They’ve really trashed it,” Baginksi said.
Today, graffiti brings vivid blues, reds, greens and other colors to the gray concrete walls, both inside and out. Bars and wiring block anyone who might want to enter what is basically a shell of the building.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has a report on what visitors will see at this part of the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area, which is called the Huichica Creek unit. It mentions that Buchli Station refers to a long-gone train station that used to be there. It also mentions the Press Wireless building.
“Please avoid entering this building as it is an unsafe structure,” the agency warns.
Someday, the wreck of the Press Wireless building might gain new notoriety. Someday, more people may look at the concrete shell and wonder why anyone would build such a structure amid a marsh, in for what the Bay Area amounts to the middle of nowhere.
Perhaps they’ll see it from a passenger train. The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) has explored someday running a service from Novato to Suisun City with a stop near American Canyon and local transportation officials support the idea.
But the building might be more than a passing blur through the train window. There’s an idea for a Grand Bayway network of North Bay hiking trails that includes excursion trains stopping at Buchli Station.
An illustration done by the group Common Ground shows people strolling on raised wooden paths to observation platforms among the tules and sloughs. It also shows the concrete ruins but renovated and turned into a youth hostel or summer camp.
A dream? Perhaps, given there's no funding. Common Ground presented these ideas to regional transportation officials in 2018 and received a polite reception, but no commitments.
For now, the concrete shell in the Napa-Sonoma marshes is an off-the-beaten-track attention-getter. Press Wireless may be yesterday’s news, but its ruins are a 21st-century curiosity.
