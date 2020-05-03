This bush is following COVID-19 protocols

This bush is following COVID-19 protocols

The masked bush on East Street in Napa
Jennifer Huffman, Register

This masked bush greets drivers passing up and down the 1500 block of East Avenue in east Napa. Resident Janis Pollock said she was a little bored during the shelter-in-place and looked at her yard and thought "it's a perfect bush" to decorate. "How cute would that be?" to add a mask and eyes, said Pollock. "And it makes people happy." The mask part of the bush is an old beach towel and Pollock painted the eyes on pieces of cardboard. 

