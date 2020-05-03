This bush is following COVID-19 protocols

This masked bush greets drivers passing up and down the 1500 block of East Avenue in east Napa. Resident Janis Pollock said she was a little bored during the shelter-in-place and looked at her yard and thought "it's a perfect bush" to decorate. "How cute would that be?" to add a mask and eyes, said Pollock. "And it makes people happy." The mask part of the bush is an old beach towel and Pollock painted the eyes on pieces of cardboard.
