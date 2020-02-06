Some Northern California voters are receiving documents that resemble U.S. Census forms, but they are in fact fundraising appeals from the Republican National Committee.
The document, printed on heavy paper, is labeled "2020 Congressional District Census," with the words "DO NOT DESTROY OFFICIAL DOCUMENT" on the envelope.
"You have been selected to represent voters in California's 6th Congressional District. Enclosed, please find documents registered in your name," the document reads.
California's 6th Congressional District is represented by Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento.
This is not the first time that Republicans have sent out mailers that look like official census documents, although this time the documents are hitting mailboxes just weeks before the federal government plans to begin sending notices inviting people to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Republican Party in 2019 sent out a mailer to Rep. Devin Nunes' California district, and other states have received similar letters.
When the letter turned up in Montana, it prompted the Montana Department of Commerce to issue a statement reminding the public that official U.S. Census Bureau documents do not ask recipients for money.
The form asks such questions as "Do you plan on supporting Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election?" and "Do you approve of the Democrats' never-ending witch hunt to try to destroy President Trump?"
A letter accompanying the "census" is signed by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and includes a request for donation of $25 to $1,000 by Feb. 24th.
"This census is an essential step in building -- brick-by-brick, town-by-town -- a nationwide, activist network second to none, that will keep in touch with voters like you to make sure we are locked into the pulse of America and understand who our voters are and what issues are of most concern to them," the letter read in part.
A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said the form is not misleading. "(The) mailers are clearly marked that they are from the Republican National Committee," a RNC official said in a written statement.