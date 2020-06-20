Thompson announces 2 service academy appointees from Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced that five students in his district, including two from Napa, have been nominated and accepted offers to the nation’s military service academies.

Sebastian Vance, a Napa resident who attended Vintage High School, was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His grandfather and his great grandfather both attended West Point and both of his parents served in the U.S. Army, Thompson said.

Vance interned in Thompson’s Napa office and is an AP scholar with distinction. He has been on his school’s Honor Roll every semester since 2016. He is fluent in Spanish and French and was the recipient of the “Excellence in English” award in 2018. He was also part of the cross-country team and track and field for Vintage High.

Matthew Lewis, who attended Vintage High School, was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

At age 10, Lewis joined the U.S. Navy League Cadet Corps and then transferred to the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps at age 13, where he continues to serve. He was selected as a U.S. Youth Ambassador and was part of an international Exchange Program in Japan. He has a black belt and accumulated over 200 hours of community service.

“Serving in our nation’s uniform is a deep and honorable responsibility and each year I am delighted to help our next generation of service men and women attend our military service academies," Thompson said in a news release.