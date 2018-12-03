Washington – Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced a plan has been finalized to expand the American Canyon Post Office by 700 square feet. Construction will begin in January and last around three months. The Post Office will stay open throughout the duration of the expansion.
“As our community continues to grow, it’s crucial that essential services like the Post Office are expanded to suit our needs. That’s why I am so proud to announce this expansion so that our American Canyon community has better postal services,” said Thompson.
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia praised this development. “A new post office for American Canyon has been a long time coming. American Canyon residents greatly appreciate Congressman Mike Thompson’s leadership in the discussions with USPS officials to bring this about,” he said.
“American Canyon has doubled in population to 20,000 residents since our current post office opened. We all look forward to the completion of this expansion that will better serve the needs of our community.”
Last December, the American Canyon City Council formally requested a new, larger post office from the U.S. Postal Service. The current post office, totaling just 324 square feet, was set up in 2001 as a "temporary measure," according to officials.
At 324 square feet, the city's post office was "comparable to a master bedroom in a new home," a city report said.
At the time of the 2017 request, Councilmember Mark Joseph called Thompson "our patron saint of postal services."
“We are glad to be giving the community of American Canyon what they have long asked for to meet their daily postal needs – a larger facility,” said Augustine Ruiz, Bay Area spokesman, United States Postal Service.