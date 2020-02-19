Rep. Mike Thompson announced the recipients of the Fifth Congressional District’s Public Safety Hero of the Year Award. Napa Police Detective Garrett Smith and Scott Rose of Napa Emergency Services were selected for Napa County.
“I am humbled to once again present my Annual Public Safety Hero Award to the local law enforcement officers and first responders who demonstrate exceptional courage and dedication day in and day out," Thompson said.
Each year, Thompson honors one local law enforcement officer and one local first responder from each county with the Public Safety Hero award.
Detective Smith is being honored for his hard work and experience as a detective and for his response to the tragic shooting at the Yountville Veterans Home in 2018 where acted quickly and professionally to help save lives, Thompson said in a news release.
Scott Rose has been a constant at Napa County Emergency Services for more than 20 years, overseeing important training operations to ensure the next generation of law enforcement and emergency services have the tools they need, Thompson said.
In additions to the 11 honorees from each of the counties Thompson represents, Thompson also honored celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Tyler Florence with a special Public Safety Hero Award in honor of their work to provide meals and support during the recent fires.
Also honored were:
• Chief Dean Colombo, Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department
• Officer Jennifer Witschi and her K9 partner, Milo, Pinole Police Department
• Chief Neil Gang, Pinole Police Department
• Deputy Marc De La Torre, Lake County Sheriff’s Office
• Chief Willie Sapeta, Lake County Fire Protection District
• Officer John Ehman, Vallejo Police Department
• Captain Patrick Wong, Vallejo Police Department
• Lieutenant Shawn Murphy, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office
• Chief Mark Heine, Sonoma County Fire District
• Jose Andres, Celebrity Chef and local second responder
• Tyler Florence, Celebrity Chef and local second responder