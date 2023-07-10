The Napa Valley’s longtime congressman recently honored a group of immigrants for their contributions to their adopted homes in Northern California.

One of the honors went to the winemaker hosting the event – Rolando Herrera, one of five people to receive American Dream Awards from Rep. Mike Thompson on Sunday.

Herrera’s creation, Mi Sueño Winery in south Napa, was the venue for the St. Helena Democrat’s presentation of awards to Herrera and four others in Thompson’s Congressional district who have enriched the community they made their home.

Thompson described the ceremony as “one of my favorite things to do” and said in an interview that he is glad to bring back the event after a pandemic-induced hiatus that began in 2020.

Detailing his own background as a grandson of immigrants, Thompson described immigrants as essential to the American fabric and its workforce.

“The critics (of immigrants) are just far off base,” and the reality is that in the U.S. “everybody is the descendant of immigrants,” he said at the Napa ceremony. “It’s important we recognize immigrants” because so many people don’t want to, he continued.

With that, the congressman thanked his host Herrera for providing the venue and his wines – and then invited him onto the stage to speak of his experiences as an immigrant. Unbeknownst to Herrera, he was about to receive an American Dream award out of Napa County, joining honorees from Yolo, Lake, Sonoma and Solano counties, which span the Congressional district Thompson has represented since 1999.

Herrera spoke of the value of hard work, and how a sufficient drive can let someone achieve their dream, whatever it may be. And work hard he did. He first came to the U.S. in 1975 as an 8-year-old before returning to Mexico in 1980, when his father wished to go home after coming to the states as a bracero – one of the temporary farmworkers from Mexico brought in by the U.S. government between 1942 and 1964.

“I didn’t want to go; I liked it here,” recalled Herrera. Back in Mexico, he did enjoy being surrounded by his extended family again, but something felt missing. In an interview after the event, he remembered that “I just really missed Napa Valley. … The opportunities here were so much greater.”

And so after discussing it with his parents, Herrera packed his bags and, still only 15½, returned to the U.S. in 1982. He met with his 17-year-old brother, who had been living and working in the Napa Valley, and got to work.

“I did dishwashing at Auberge du Soleil and enrolled myself in Napa High,” Herrera said, stating that he was always working while in school.

“I needed to put my 40 hours in,” he continued, to pay for rent, food and everything he needed to survive. In his junior year of high school, he began to work at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, where he impressed the esteemed winemaker Warren Winiarski with his work ethic.

“The first time I set foot in Stag’s Leap Cellars, I knew I wanted to be in this industry for life,” Herrera remembered.

Herrera said moving on from Stag’s Leap was the first of many tough but necessary business decisions he had to make as a winemaker. Later on he became assistant winemaker at Chateau Potelle, then winemaker for Vine Cliff Winery, and finally director of winemaking at Paul Hobbs Consulting until 2003.

It was then, according to Herrera, that he decided he “no longer had time to work for someone else.” In 1997 he married Lorena Herrera, and the new couple launched Mi Sueño Winery after producing an initial 200 cases as a side project.

Mi Sueño quickly grew from there and they decided to pursue it full time, with Herrera saying to this day they are “continuing to grow the brand and continuing to learn as farmers, winemakers and people.” He described the wine business as a humbling experience because of nature’s power over the harvests and their livelihood, but counted himself lucky to be living in a beautiful and temperate location.

“It was good to be surprised” with the award, he said, praising the job his wife, children and Thompson did in keeping his true role in the gathering a secret.

While happy and honored to have his work and story recognized, Herrera can’t sit on his laurels, and said this year has been a particularly busy one in the vineyard. One continuing highlight for him is the Herrera Wines label, a premium brand limited to eight wines at about 100 cases per wine, with each one dedicated to one of his children or his wife.

“His story is so incredible,” said Thompson of Herrera after the event, describing how in his own youth he was the “most irresponsible person in the world” and can’t imagine being able to follow in even half of Herrera’s footsteps.

“There are a thousand stories like that here,” he continued, emphasizing that the immigrants he honored on Sunday were but a tiny fraction of the workers contributing to Napa Valley communities. Thompson homes to bring the American Dream Awards to other Congressional districts and said he will pitch it at an upcoming Democratic caucus.

The others who received American Dream Awards on Sunday were:

- Gilbert Rangel Jr., a Lake County resident who was born in Mexico

- Sonoma city Mayor Jack Ding, a native of China

- Anita Oberholster of Yolo County, born in South Africa

- Madhulika Singh, born in India and now living in Solano County

All five honorees will have their names entered into the Congressional record.

