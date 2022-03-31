 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thompson names Rhodes, Labastida as Napa Women of the Year

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has chosen Betty Rhodes and Betty Labastida as the 2022 Napa County Women of the Year.

Rhodes is a member of the California Senior Leadership Alliance and has served on the Napa County Paratransit Coordinating Council, Napa as well as Solano Area Agency on Aging and Molly’s Angels Board of Directors. She is a Napa Valley Register columnist.

“Betty’s efforts to make Napa County a better place for our seniors has been inspiring, and I am proud to honor her as Woman of the Year for all that she does in support of our communities," Thompson said in a press release.

Labastida is a retired nurse who has volunteered at COVID-19 vaccination sites in Napa County.

"Her expertise helped countless people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and she is the perfect example of the Woman of the Year,” Thompson said.

Every year, Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s 5th District to recognize their contributions and efforts. The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

