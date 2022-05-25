 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thompson secures $1.84 million for Adventist Health St. Helena water system

Mike Thompson at Adventist Health St. Helena

On Monday, Rep. Mike Thompson, center, delivered a ceremonial check for $1.84 million to Adventist Health St. Helena, which will use the money to improve the water system serving the hospital and the surrounding area.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

DEER PARK — Rep. Mike Thompson visited Adventist Health St. Helena on Monday to deliver a ceremonial check for $1.84 million to improve the water system serving the hospital and the surrounding community.

The Glass Fire of 2020 damaged parts of the hospital’s water system, which also provides storage, treatment and distribution facilities for about 660 residents of the Deer Park area.

The federal funding, approved March 15 as part of an omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, will help improve the water system’s infrastructure and increase on-site water storage.

Dr. Steven Herber, president and CEO of Adventist Health St. Helena, asked Thompson, D-St. Helena, for help after the Glass Fire, the congressman recalled.

“I was able to find a pot of money … for this important project,” Thompson told hospital representatives.

“I’ve got a great affinity for this hospital,” he added. “It’s where I was born and it’s where I left my tonsils.”

The upgrades to the water system “wouldn’t be possible without these funds that Mike (secured) for us,” Herber said.

“It’s not just helping the hospital and patients,” Herber said. “It’s going to help the community around us who relies on us for their water, and we may even be able to go beyond that into St. Helena. This is doing something very impactful.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

