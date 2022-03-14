Thompson secures federal money for Napa County

Rep. Mike Thompson said the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill recently passed by Congress includes $10.8 million in Community Project Funding for his district, including $3.6 million for Napa County.

The spending bill also includes some of his top priorities, including researching the effects of smoke taint on vineyards and other agricultural products, Thompson, D-St Helena, said in a press release.

Community Project Funding items — commonly known as "earmarks" — for Napa County are:

• $1.8 million for the Napa County Deer Park/St. Helena Water System. This project would improve water infrastructure and increase onsite water storage at Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital, which operates water storage, treatment and distribution facilities that provide potable water to 660 residents and hospital facilities.

• $1.8 million for the Napa County Public Safety Radio and Communication (PSRC) upgrade. This project would fulfill state and federal mandates to improve protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in public safety radio communication.

Other funding items for Thompson's 5th District are:

• $1.6 million for the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency project in Santa Rosa to better help residents after disasters and other local crises, such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

• $1 million to create a Permanent Emergency Operations Center for the City of Santa Rosa to improve disaster response speed and coordination.

• $1 million for Touro University campus improvement to boost class size, increase the number of health providers on campus and boost health care across the region.

• $1 million for Petaluma Health Center, Inc. to renovate the Rohnert Park Health Center.

• $900,000 for the Vallejo Police Department Community Mobile Mental Health Response Unit. This program will provide trauma-informed mental health response and social services to reduce arrests in Vallejo and better respond to individuals experiencing crises and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• $900,000 for the Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Implementation project to boost mental and behavioral health care.

• $450,000 to create one continuous sidewalk along the south side of Konocti Road in Kelseyville, Lake County.

• $320,000 for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline Preliminary Design Report Update. This project would evaluate which wastewater treatment facilities would provide source water.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

