Thompson to hold virtual town hall on May 21

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St Helena, will hold a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, May 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This is the sixth in a series of virtual town halls where Thompson and experts from across the district answer questions on the response to the fallout from Coronavirus. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

For this week’s Virtual Town Hall, Thompson will be joined by Lake County Board of Supervisors Chair Moke Simon and Dr. Dean Blumberg, professor at UC Davis Medical Center.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.

interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov to get information on how to join and should include their name, their email and their city of residence.