Thompson to hold virtual town hall with state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond

Thompson to hold virtual town hall with state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Thompson

Rep. Mike Thompson 

 Submitted

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, June 25 from 7-8 p.m. Thompson will be joined by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond for a discussion about education and what is being done to support students and help them succeed virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the ninth in a series of virtual town halls. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join. Interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Evil Vines Cemetery returns to Napa for Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News