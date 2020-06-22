Thompson to hold virtual town hall with state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, June 25 from 7-8 p.m. Thompson will be joined by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond for a discussion about education and what is being done to support students and help them succeed virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the ninth in a series of virtual town halls. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join. Interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.