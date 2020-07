Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will host a Virtual Petting Zoo on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m., featuring animals from Forget Me Not Farm Children’s Services.

Thompson will have a short discussion with animal handlers about each animal that will be streamed live on his Facebook page, facebook.com/RepMikeThompson, and discuss the work done at the farm to address food insecurity for children.