Thompson will run for re-election in new 4th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Thompson announced he will run for another Congressional term in June to serve the new 4th District recently created by redistricting.
Thompson, D-St. Helena, currently represents the 5th District. The 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission on Monday night approved new district maps in light of Census 2020.
All of Napa County remains in one district, which was a major request from the county Board of Supervisors. The new 4th District also includes much of Yolo County, all of Lake County, the Dixon and Rio Vista areas of Solano County and Santa Rosa, and much of wine country in Sonoma County.
When the new districts take effect for the coming decade, Napa County will no longer be in the same Congressional district as Vallejo and Benicia.
“I was born, grew up, and have lived my entire life in the newly numbered 4th Congressional District. The outpouring of support I’ve received is humbling and I’m looking forward to working with state and local leaders on the challenges we face,” Thompson said in a press release.
Thompson was first elected to Congress in 1998. He is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.
“Mike Thompson has been a champion in protecting the interests of Napa County in the halls of Congress,” said Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley in Thompson’s press release.
