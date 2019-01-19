Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Napa Saturday morning to relish in the recent election of a record number of women to Congress and protest President Donald Trump's policies during the Women's March Napa Valley event.
Supporters began to convene around 8:30 a.m. in front of Napa City Hall on School Street. A nearby coffee truck peddled beverages to gathering marchers.
Adamary Lopez of Vallejo was among the first to arrive.
It was Lopez's first time at the march and she said she hoped to see the event empower women. Lopez, who said she is pro-choice, said she found it strange that the government was in a position to dictate what women choose to do with their bodies.
She pointed to the 2018 midterm elections in which a record number of women were elected to Congress and said she believes women were making progress, but still have a ways to go.
Across the street, Napa High students Naomi Sandoval, Wendy Murillo and Jocelyn Vega waited with a stack of posters made by students in the school's leadership academy that read "We are not ovary-acting," "Girls just wanna have fun-damental rights," and a Spanish language poster that translated to English as "Respect my existence or respect my resistance." A boy in their group would carry an arrow-shaped sign that read "I'm with her."
Sandoval said the march is an opportunity for the community to come together, and Murillo said it's a peaceful place for people to advocate for women's rights, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights and more.
"When we're united, that's when a positive result is going to come," Vega said.
Saturday's march may have been focused on women, but men and children were also welcomed to participate.
Among the male marchers was Pete Shaw, pastor of Napa's CrossWalk Community Church. Shaw said he supports the Affordable Care Act, women's access to healthcare and income equality.
"Gender equality was a key issue for Jesus," he said. "As Jesus people, we should be about equality."
More supporters began to arrive over the course of the next hour, many of whom wore pink items of clothing and pussy hats, the pink beanies with catlike ears that have become an icon of the Women's March nationwide.
Marchers held signs mocking President Trump and opposing the so-called "pink tax" on feminine hygiene products. Other signs were in support of abortion, the #MeToo movement, unionization, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the newly elected, democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Eileen Guerard, an event leader dressed as Rosie the Riveter, led marchers in chants while others joined in a Zumba class at School and Third streets to get ready for the march.
Marchers headed down Third Street at 9:30 a.m. Some of the crowd joined in a familiar protest refrain of "Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!"
Marchers stopped at a stage outside of the Criminal Courthouse near Third and Main streets. Drummers and dancers entertained the crowd as marchers waited for the rally to begin.
A lone Trump supporter sat in a folding chair atop the steps of the nearby Historic Courthouse. He donned a red "Make America Great Again" ballcap and sat next to a sign that read "God bless America and God bless President Trump."
While Saturday's speakers and supporters emphasized the importance of women unifying to enact change, much of the focus was on denouncing the character and policies of Trump and Republicans.
Jamie Deichen waited near the front of the crowd and held a "Trumpty dumpty" sign that depicted an egg-shaped Trump sitting atop a wall. She said she hoped to see Trump impeached in the coming year and felt his policies, such as building a border wall, were mean-spirited.
Deichen said Saturday's march was an important event for a younger generation of women, who she said should not become complacent with the rights afforded to them.
"We had to fight hard," she said.
The crowd filled Third Street from Main to Coombs streets, and the rally began with words from the first speaker, Napa Women's March organizer and chair Irit Weir. The theme of this year's rally, she said, was speaking truth to power.
Weir celebrated the Congressional elections of U.S. Reps. Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland, the first Native American women elected to Congress; U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim women elected to Congress; and Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest women elected to Congress. Weir implored Congress to take steps to preserve the environment and show compassion to youth, undocumented immigrants and others.
"This breakthrough moment shows that we women are ready to step forward without an apology and own leadership and visibility," she said to the crowd. "Enough silencing our discomfort, enough."
Next came Nikki Silvestri, who led the crowd in a song to the tune of Queen's "We Will Rock You."
"Women are strong we've got a big, bold voice and we're shoutin' in the streets to hold that choice!," she sang. "We got the strength to stop disgrace, kickin' injustice all over the place."
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, whose district includes Napa County, took the stage next to commend women for their role in organizing and helping Democrats take back a House majority. Newly elected female representatives reflect America's great diversity, he said. Thompson quoted former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who famously said, "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."
He took several jabs at Republicans and the president, whom Thompson called a "reality television narcissist." Thompson called Trump's push for the border wall a "stupid campaign promise."
Thompson noted that House Democrats have introduced a bill which aims to reduce the role of big money in politics, expand voting access and strengthen public servants' ethics rules, and he touted his newly introduced bill to require background checks for all gun sales.
Christine Pelosi, head of the state Democratic Party's Women's Caucus and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urged women to keep speaking out and uplift other women. Women's success of the party was thanks in part to white women allowing "dreamers," transgender women, Native women and others to share their voice.
"Legislators, and of course Congress, especially, is built on the premise of patriarchy and white supremacy," she said. "They're not used to women (or minority groups of women) ... But guess what? They're getting ready."
Larkin Dewyer, a St. Helena High junior and winner of the March's essay contest, said the women's wave is a tsunami that will bring change to the country, following in the footsteps of their feminist foremothers.
"We the women, in order to form a more perfect union, establish equality and encourage equal opportunity, provide for ourselves, promote equal pay and secure the blessing of equality to ourselves and our posterity," she said.
The crowd chanted "Si se puede," translated in English to "Yes we can" as a drone buzzed overhead.
A final speaker, Sara Agah Franti, stepped onstage with her baby strapped to her chest. Agah Franti spoke of her parent's migration to Canada from Iran, in search of a better life. She said she is now navigating the complex American path to citizenship and called Trump's immigration policies divisive.
"We are a community of all walks, faiths, colors, ancestries," she said, nearing the close of her remarks. "And that is what makes America and this entire planet beautiful."