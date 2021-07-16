 Skip to main content
Three dead in plane crash near Angwin
Angwin plane crash

A small aircraft crashed into a vineyard on July 16. The Sheriff's Office said three persons were aboard, but there was no immediate word of their fate.

 Courtesy of Kevin Vogt

A small aircraft crashed near the Angwin Airport on July 16.

UPDATED 1:53 p.m. -- A pilot and two passengers died Friday morning when a small aircraft crashed into a vineyard near the Angwin Parrett Field airport, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.

The identities of the three were not immediately released while the department contacts next of kin. The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Scanner reports said the plane came down on a property along Las Posadas Road, which is south of the airport runway. The terrain in this area has forests and vineyards.

Witnesses reported flames and a column of smoke after the crash. Photos from the scene show the plane was badly damaged on impact.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire were on the scene, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be doing an investigation.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

