Three people suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after a hot-air balloon landed west of St. Helena in rural Napa County, authorities reported.
The landing occurred near the 2900 block of White Sulphur Springs Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the scene along with personnel from Cal Fire and two ambulance crews.
None of the injured people had been transported to hospitals as of 12:10 p.m., according to sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Woolworth.
No other details about the landing or the passengers were clear as of Sunday.
The owner of the hot-air balloon was not immediately known.
Sunday's balloon incident was the second in the Napa Valley in less than two weeks. On April 1, a balloon registered to Balloons Above the Valley clipped power lines before landing south of Yountville. Three of the 19 passengers were hospitalized with electrical burns.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Yountville incident.