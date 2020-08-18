Three lightning wildfires burn 12,000 acres in Napa County; evacuations remain in effect

Three Napa County vegetation fires started by lightning strikes at dawn Monday continued to burn overnight, with more than 12,000 acres blackened as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported.
The Hennessey Fire, which started east of Lake Hennessey, has threatening 205 structures and prompted mandatory evacuations near Highway 128 in the Lower Chiles and Chiles Pope Valley areas.
Overnight, the Hennessey fire grew from 2,500 acres to 2,700 acres and has burned one structure and two outbuildings, Cal Fire said in its 6:40 a.m. report.
An evacuation center was set up Monday at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for people forced out of their homes by the Hennessey fire.
The Gamble Fire, located above Lake Berryessa, has burned 5,000 acres of vegetation, while the 15-10 Fire near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road has burned 4,500 acres of vegetation, Cal Fire reported. No structures were reported threatened by either fire.
Cal Fire said it had 460 personnel fighting the three fires, including 57 engines and 18 dozers. Air tankers were in short supply because of multiple fires in the region, the agency said.
Cal Fire said there was zero containment of the three fires, with no prediction of when they would be under control.
Cal Fire is establishing a base camp at the Calistoga Fairgrounds. Approximately 400 fire fighters will be stationed there on a rotating basis.
These are tough fires to fight because of rugged terrain, triple-digit heat and "unfavorable" fire behavior, Cal Fire said in its morning report.
Cal Fire reported three road closures: Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Lower Chiles Valley Road and Highway 128 in the area.
Napa County reported evacuation orders remained in effect for Hennessey Ridge Road, Sage Canyon Road from Chiles-Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road and Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that it had authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of California in fighting the three fires, which have been labeled the LNU Lightning Complex.
FEMA said the fires threatened a water treatment plant and high-voltage transmission lines serving the cities of Napa and Calistoga.
The federal agency said it would pay up to 75% of firefighting costs.
NapaCART (Napa Community Animal Response Team) was activated by the Napa County Emergency Operations Center to evacuate and shelter animals in response to the Hennessey Fire. Volunteers evacuated 46 horses to a shelter site, the organization said.
Pacific Gas & Electric said it had de-energized a line outside St. Helena on Monday morning at the request of firefighters working the Hennessey Fire. This cut off power to 209 customers.
Power will be restored as soon as it's safe to enter the area to assess PG&E's equipment, said company spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
