A brief vehicle pursuit Friday night resulted in the arrests of three men, according to Napa Police.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers approached a car parked at Third and Brown streets downtown, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The vehicle then sped off and an occupant threw a baggie of suspected cocaine out the window before the driver stopped a short distance away, Walund said.
Officers recovered the baggie and also discovered $2,910 cash inside the car, according to Walund.
You have free articles remaining.
Three men were detained and taken to the Napa County jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy.
Juan Pablo Prado, 22, listed by police as the car’s owner and a passenger, was also booked for investigation of possessing and transporting a controlled substance with intent to sell, as was the suspected driver, 23-year-old Julian Jesus Reyes-Quintana, and a third occupant, 19-year-old Emiliano Cristobal Guidos.