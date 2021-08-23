Three more Napa County deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing total to 89

Full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine means it meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. That should help “anyone who still has concerns gain confidence” in the shots.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its own two-part vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third, single-dose option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.

Later Monday, Adams, the Napa County spokesperson, announced the county health department will no longer report whether people dying from the coronavirus had weakened immune systems, saying such details may give healthier people a false sense of security about their resistance to severe illness.

“It gives people this idea that they can get COVID only if they have a pre-existing condition,” she said. “It gives the idea you have to be really sick to die of COVID, and that’s not true.”

The Delta variant has sent cases, deaths and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks in the U.S., erasing months of progress against COVID-19. Deaths are running at about 1,000 a day on average for the first time since mid-March, and new cases are averaging 147,000 a day, a level last seen at the end of January.