 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three more Napa County deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing total to 89
alert

Three more Napa County deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing total to 89

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

The coronavirus claimed the lives of three more Napa County residents over six days, health authorities announced Monday.

The latest residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were Napa city residents, none of whom had been vaccinated against the virus, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams. A woman older than 65 died Aug. 17, followed by a man over 65 on Thursday and a man younger than 65 on Sunday, Adams said.

Eighty-nine people in Napa County, all but four of them residents, have now died of COVID-19 complications since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.

Over the Friday-Monday weekend, the county recorded 110 new coronavirus cases after seeing infections jump 71% Aug. 13-19 from the week before, to 324. The average age of patients also trended younger from 38 to 34, while people younger than 30 accounted for the largest share of COVID-19 cases – 22% from those under 18 and 21% for those in their 20s, the county Health and Human Services said in the online update.

Meanwhile, Napa County reported no available beds Sunday at its intensive-care units, with 17 COVID-19 patients being treated in ICUs locally.

Reflecting trends across the U.S. as COVID-19 cases have grown during the summer, unvaccinated people have contracted the virus at a far higher rate than those with full inoculation or immunity, the health department reported. The rate of COVID-19 positive tests last week was 1,714 per 100,000 people for unvaccinated patients, compared to 31 per 100,000 for vaccinated people.

Eighty-one percent of Napa County residents had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of last week, and 76% had been fully inoculated, according to the county.

Just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Inoculations in this country bottomed out in July at an average of about a half-million shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April. As the faster-spreading Delta variant fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again, with a million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Monday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, the first of three federally approved versions to advance the special emergency provisions that brought hundreds of millions of doses into circulation starting last winter.

Full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine means it meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. That should help “anyone who still has concerns gain confidence” in the shots.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its own two-part vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third, single-dose option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.

Later Monday, Adams, the Napa County spokesperson, announced the county health department will no longer report whether people dying from the coronavirus had weakened immune systems, saying such details may give healthier people a false sense of security about their resistance to severe illness.

“It gives people this idea that they can get COVID only if they have a pre-existing condition,” she said. “It gives the idea you have to be really sick to die of COVID, and that’s not true.”

The Delta variant has sent cases, deaths and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks in the U.S., erasing months of progress against COVID-19. Deaths are running at about 1,000 a day on average for the first time since mid-March, and new cases are averaging 147,000 a day, a level last seen at the end of January.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. 

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News