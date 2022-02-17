Three more small fires reported in Napa on Wednesday; freeway ramp briefly closed

Police and fire agencies responded to three more small fires that broke out Wednesday night in Napa, one day after more than a dozen fires were reported near the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Two of the fires were reported at 6:54 p.m. on a fence at Central and Main streets, and at 7:30 p.m. in a dumpster at Northwood Elementary School at 2214 Berks St., according to Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori.

The third incident was a brush fire near the on-ramp from Lincoln Avenue to northbound Highway 29, Muratori said in an email. A ramp was briefly closed at the freeway interchange during the firefighting effort, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol's Napa bureau.

Wednesday’s incidents took place as authorities were investigating about 15 small fires — from the Soscol Avenue/First Street intersection north to Highway 29’s interchange with Trancas Street — that occurred in the span of about two hours on Tuesday, starting at about 8:45 p.m. All of the fires were extinguished with no injuries or structural damage, but police briefly closed a section of Pueblo Avenue between Jefferson Street and California Boulevard during the firefighting effort.

Arson investigators are looking into the source of Tuesday’s fires, but it was not immediately known whether any were fed by an accelerant, Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said Wednesday.

There have been no known local arrests on suspicion of arson since Tuesday night, according to the Napa County jail’s booking log.