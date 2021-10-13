Three Napa County deaths from COVID-19 announced, bringing local fatalities to 102

The coronavirus pandemic’s death toll in Napa County has now exceeded 100 people, with the deaths of three residents on Monday, officials announced.

The latest county residents to succumb to COVID-19 were a woman over 65 from the city of Napa, a man over 65 from American Canyon, and a man younger than 65 from Calistoga, according to Leah Greenbaum, Napa County’s emergency services officer. (A fourth virus-related death on Monday, of a Napa man older than 65, was reported Tuesday.)

The Napa and Calistoga residents had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, while the American Canyon man had been partially vaccinated, Greenbaum said in an email. All three patients died within the county, but their deaths were not connected, she added.

Napa County fatalities caused by the virus now total 102 since the pandemic’s emergence in California in early 2020.