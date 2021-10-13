 Skip to main content
Three Napa County deaths from COVID-19 announced, bringing local fatalities to 102
COVID-19 update

The coronavirus pandemic’s death toll in Napa County has now exceeded 100 people, with the deaths of three residents on Monday, officials announced.

The latest county residents to succumb to COVID-19 were a woman over 65 from the city of Napa, a man over 65 from American Canyon, and a man younger than 65 from Calistoga, according to Leah Greenbaum, Napa County’s emergency services officer. (A fourth virus-related death on Monday, of a Napa man older than 65, was reported Tuesday.)

The Napa and Calistoga residents had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, while the American Canyon man had been partially vaccinated, Greenbaum said in an email. All three patients died within the county, but their deaths were not connected, she added.

Napa County fatalities caused by the virus now total 102 since the pandemic’s emergence in California in early 2020.

“Napa County has made a lot of progress in the fight against COVID-19,” the county’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a statement. “This somber milestone is an important reminder of how serious this global threat is in our community. We urge our community to continue making healthy choices to keep each other safe. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the best tool that we have to reduce deaths and severe illness from the virus.”

Because both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county have declined in recent weeks, the most recent fatalities are what officials expect to see at the end of an infection surge, Greenbaum said Wednesday.

Cases in Napa County began climbing in June and reached a one-week peak of 324 in mid-August as COVID-19’s more contagious Delta variant spread, but have since steadily eased. Positive tests for Oct. 1-7 totaled 147, one less than in the previous week.

Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon. Twelve people were hospitalized locally with the virus, and no local intensive care beds were available.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 41 positive COVID-19 tests among students last week, up from 32 students and four staff the week before. No new infections were reported among staff members in the district, which includes 16,603 students and 1,674 workers in Napa and American Canyon.

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

