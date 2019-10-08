Seven in ten residents throughout Napa County could lose power during a preemptive power shutoff to reduce wildfire risk, the county said Tuesday.
The Pacific Gas & Electric Company said 32,000 customers in Napa County could lose power. This probably means 90,000 to 100,000 residents, county Risk & Emergency Services Manager Kerry Whitney said at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors Meeting.
“We’re looking at 75 percent of our residents losing power starting Wednesday morning,” he said. “When they wake up, no power. That’s a significant event. I don’t know how to say it other than that.”
More is expected to be known Tuesday afternoon on precisely what areas will lose power, if the shutoff goes forward as planned.
The fortunate thing is the county won’t have to deal with severe heat during a shutoff, with highs predicted to be in high 70s and low 80s over the next few days, Whitney said.
“This is prevention,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said on Tuesday. “This is mitigation. As uncomfortable as we are right now, I believe it’s to prevent what we all remember two years ago. I believe that’s the right mindset to have.”
Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of the Atlas, Tubbs and Partrick fires, which broke out the night of Oct. 8, 2017. A Cal Fire investigation later concluded the Atlas and Partrick fires were caused by trees falling into PG&E lines.
Whitney said that a PG&E public safety power shutoff wouldn’t end the fire danger for Napa County.
“If we don’t have electrical lines going down, I think that mitigates the risk of fire,” Whitney said. “But that still doesn’t mean fire can’t occur. Fire can occur. It’s just not PG&E lines.”
County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said local fire officials have put in requests to bring in an outside strike team of fire engines and a bulldozer. Cal Fire, which contracts with Napa County, canceled days off so all personnel will be on duty.
Cal Fire has increased staffing levels statewide in anticipation of red flag warnings across the state, according to a Tuesday morning press release.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht noted the fire danger is affecting 30 counties. He wondered how Napa County will get extra fire-fighting resources when everybody else wants the same thing.
“That’s going to be the challenge,” Belyea said. “That’s why we’ve chosen to up-staff our own task force, as well as additional engines.”
Belyea recommended residents in high fire risk areas be prepared. Don’t close your garage door, be ready to open your garage door manually if needed, leave electric gates open, make sure vehicles are fueled and backed into the driveway and have a go-bag next to the door, he said.
If Napa County loses power, PG&E is expected to set up resource centers for affected residents. The county will supplement those resource centers, depending on where PG&E sets up and where the county sees additional need, said Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan.
The county has activated its Emergency Operations Center at the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The center will field calls from the public, post maps of affected areas and assist people with medical needs who need power but are affected by the shutoff, Rattigan said.
The Emergency Operations Center links the county to the state Office of Emergency Services, which works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Activating the center makes it possible for the county to receive state and federal resources, if necessary, she said.
Residents who have questions about the potential power shutoff are encouraged to avoid calling dispatchers and instead call the county's bilingual Emergency Operations Center at 707-299-1501. The public may visit readynapacounty.org for updates and preparedness tips.