 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three small Napa Valley towns ranked as California's safest cities

Three small Napa Valley towns ranked as California's safest cities

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown St. Helena Shoppers

Downtown St. Helena shoppers.

 Star file photo

Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.

Among 92 small cities, Calistoga ranked 16th, St. Helena 24th and Yountville 26th out of 92 small cities 

AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, analyzed violent and property crimes from 74 large cities, 294 midsize cities, and 92 small cities in the state. Small cities were those with fewer than 10,000 residents, midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had more than 100,000 residents.

Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in California. St. Helena’s crime score was 27.1, for example, compared with the statewide average of 121.1 for small cities. 

Based on AdvisorSmith's analysis of crime data provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the calendar year 2019, St. Helena's violent crime rate was 6.0 per 1,000 residents, compared with an average of 9.9 per 1,000 across all small cities.

St. Helena's property crime rate was 10.8 per 1,000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in small cities was 17.6 per 1,000.

The small cities that won the top three spots were Monte Sereno, Tiberon and Los Altos Hills.

WATCH NOW: BAKING MISTAKES THAT RUIN BROWNIES 

Jesse Duarte's memorable St. Helena Star stories from 2020

Here are five of the stories I most enjoyed telling in 2020, from the firefighters who saved St. Helena to the hard-working families who are building their future homes at Brenkle Court. 

On the real Dave Stoneberg

On the real Dave Stoneberg

  • Updated

I looked back fondly on the 14 years I spent working with former editor Dave Stoneberg, who became my close friend.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News