Three small Napa Valley towns ranked as California's safest cities

Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.
Among 92 small cities, Calistoga ranked 16th, St. Helena 24th and Yountville 26th out of 92 small cities
AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, analyzed violent and property crimes from 74 large cities, 294 midsize cities, and 92 small cities in the state. Small cities were those with fewer than 10,000 residents, midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had more than 100,000 residents.
Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in California. St. Helena’s crime score was 27.1, for example, compared with the statewide average of 121.1 for small cities.
Based on AdvisorSmith's analysis of crime data provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the calendar year 2019, St. Helena's violent crime rate was 6.0 per 1,000 residents, compared with an average of 9.9 per 1,000 across all small cities.
St. Helena's property crime rate was 10.8 per 1,000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in small cities was 17.6 per 1,000.
The small cities that won the top three spots were Monte Sereno, Tiberon and Los Altos Hills.
