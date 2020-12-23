Three small Napa Valley towns ranked as California's safest cities

Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.

Among 92 small cities, Calistoga ranked 16th, St. Helena 24th and Yountville 26th out of 92 small cities

AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, analyzed violent and property crimes from 74 large cities, 294 midsize cities, and 92 small cities in the state. Small cities were those with fewer than 10,000 residents, midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had more than 100,000 residents.

Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in California. St. Helena’s crime score was 27.1, for example, compared with the statewide average of 121.1 for small cities.