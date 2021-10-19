Three storm systems headed for Bay Area with possible 'atmospheric river' arriving Sunday

The National Weather Service says the Bay Area and Monterey should expect an "unsettled weather pattern" over at least the next week, with three systems on the way and a potential "atmospheric river" arriving Sunday.
The next chance of rain in the area comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the next front pushes through. Expect strong southerly winds with the chance of gale force winds over the waters, with rain from the North Bay down the Central Coast. Forecasters say there will be more rain than we the area saw last weekend, with up to 2.5 inches in the North Bay mountains and .15 to .75 inches for the Bay Area.
Another system will arrive Thursday, with rain on and off through Friday, the highest totals of which will again be in the North Bay. Like Tuesday, the heaviest rain will move through quickly, leaving lingering showers behind, with localized gusty winds.
Another plume of moisture could arrive Sunday, possibly influenced by tropical moisture that could bring heavy rain at times. Which would be welcome in a thirsty state still racked by wildfires.
For the latest weather updates, go to www.weather.gov/BayArea.
Updated: Tracking California's Drought
Does this month's welcome deluge of rain mean the drought is over? Not quite, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a collection of federal agencies and research institutions monitoring water supplies nationwide, though as of this week, Napa County is finally out of the drought zone. Here's a look at California's epic drought, as seen in Drought Monitor reports from the first week each January, starting in 2011, when water was plentiful statewide.
