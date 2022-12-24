 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Three suffer major injuries in crash outside Calistoga

  • Updated
  • 0

A two-vehicle collision north of Calistoga on Christmas Eve left three people with major injuries, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena, and involved a Honda SUV and a Nissan Leaf hatchback, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

Three occupants were extricated from the wrecks and flown by helicopter to trauma centers, the Calistoga Firefighter’s Association, a nonprofit allied with Calistoga Fire, said on its Instagram account.

Highway 29 was closed near the crash site south of the Napa-Lake county line for more than an hour while the patients were extricated and airlifted, according to CHP.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

The winter storm continues to ravage Central Ohio with strong winds and dangerous cold. Road crews are battling the blowing and drifting snow. Brutally-cold wind chills will continue through the holiday weekend.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News