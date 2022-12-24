Three suffer major injuries in crash outside Calistoga

A two-vehicle collision north of Calistoga on Christmas Eve left three people with major injuries, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena, and involved a Honda SUV and a Nissan Leaf hatchback, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

Three occupants were extricated from the wrecks and flown by helicopter to trauma centers, the Calistoga Firefighter’s Association, a nonprofit allied with Calistoga Fire, said on its Instagram account.

Highway 29 was closed near the crash site south of the Napa-Lake county line for more than an hour while the patients were extricated and airlifted, according to CHP.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

