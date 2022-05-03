Three weekend crashes in Napa County result in injuries, according to CHP

Five people were injured in a trio of vehicle wrecks across Napa County over two days, according to the California Highway Patrol — including two involving motorcycles and a pair of crashes occurring less than an hour apart.
Late Friday afternoon, CHP responded to two wrecks that both occurred on Highway 29 in south Napa, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the agency’s Napa bureau.
At 4:46 p.m., a 2002 Toyota 4Runner overturned made an unsafe turn onto the west shoulder north of Highway 12/121, Paulson said in an email. An American Medical Response ambulance took the driver, a 26-year-old Vallejo woman, and two 5-year-old girls to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what CHP described as minor injuries.
The second crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. on southbound Highway 29 and involved an SUV and motorcycle, according to Paulson. The rider of a 2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster was in the left lane following a 2021 BMW X5, and rear-ended the BMW when it stopped at a traffic signal at the Highway 221 intersection, Paulson said.
A 52-year-old man from Fernley, Nevada at the controls of the motorbike was injured and taken by ambulance to the Queen. The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old Castro Valley resident, was not hurt.
Another motorcyclist was injured Saturday evening in Napa County’s rural north, Paulson said. A 60-year-old Emeryville man was riding his Kawasaki KLR 650 on Knoxville Devilhead Road — a remote dirt route south of Berryessa Knoxville Road – when the motorbike hit a rut and overturned. A CHP helicopter took the rider, who complained of pain after the wreck, to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, according to Paulson.
