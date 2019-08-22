Napa Police officers will see their paychecks bumped upward by 3 percent over the next three years, under a contract with the police union approved by the City Council.
The first raise took effect immediately upon council approval Tuesday afternoon, with further raises scheduled for July 2020 and July 2021.
Napa’s base salary for a police officer was $91,824 a year as of June 6, according to city records. The city’s last three-year contract with the Napa Police Officers Association, which took effect in 2016, included two annual raises of 3 percent and another of 3.5 percent.
Pay increases will add $618,400 to Napa’s spending from the general fund of its two-year budget, which runs through the end of June 2021. The budget forecasts $201.1 million of expenditures – including $64.2 million for police – against $204.1 million in revenue.